Ursula Jacob: GAA, Camogie and LGFA merger 'should have happened a long time ago'

Ursula Jacob was shocked to hear Dublin camogie player Aisling Maher didn’t know the venue for this week’s league opener with Galway four days before the game. The All-Ireland winning Wexford captain maintains the time is right for the merger between the GAA, Ladies Football and camogie to take place.
“I read Aisling’s interview and to be honest I was fairly shocked by it. We are in 2022 and it is hard to believe four days out from a league game, they still don’t know the venue. That is very, very disappointing. You are trying to promote the game, you are trying to encourage people to travel to the game and as of yet they still don’t know where it is.