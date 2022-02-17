Ursula Jacob: GAA, Camogie and LGFA merger 'should have happened a long time ago'

Ursula Jacob was shocked to hear Dublin camogie player Aisling Maher didn’t know the venue for this week’s league opener with Galway four days before the game. The All-Ireland winning Wexford captain maintains the time is right for the merger between the GAA, Ladies Football and camogie to take place.

“I read Aisling’s interview and to be honest I was fairly shocked by it. We are in 2022 and it is hard to believe four days out from a league game, they still don’t know the venue. That is very, very disappointing. You are trying to promote the game, you are trying to encourage people to travel to the game and as of yet they still don’t know where it is.

“I would be strongly hoping and encouraging that merger between the GAA, Camogie and LGFA happens sooner rather than later because there is nothing but positives to take from it. There is always greater strength in unity and it sends a positive message as well in terms of equality and fairness. I think it will have huge benefits across the board for camogie and ladies football players.

Ursula Jacob pictured ahead of the All-Ireland club semi-final. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

“At the moment, what is going on with camogie and ladies football teams trying to access pitches and better facilities, is not happening. Fixtures is another conundrum that keeps cropping up time and time again. The people that are losing out are the players because they are being put in the position to decide is it camogie or ladies football whereas if there was an overall co-ordination of fixtures that would make it a little bit easier.

“I would hope and stress that the situation with the Dublin/Galway game doesn’t happen again. It shouldn’t happen. Things are progressing. The standard of camogie across the board at both club and county level is going through the roof. How can you promote a game if you still don’t know where the games are actually taking place.”

The Oulart-the-Ballagh star — they are preparing to defend their All-Ireland club title against Scarriff Ogonnelloe in Sunday’s semi-final — says the merger would be a beneficial move.

“Maybe there is a reluctance there, a fear that camogie or ladies football will get lost underneath the overall GAA umbrella. I can see only a positive. If there are more camogie and ladies football games being played alongside hurling and football, that attracts more people to those games. What we are trying to get is more people to see the standard, and not just on the bigger stage of All-Ireland final day.

“I would just hope that all the powers that be will come together and that merger will happen. It should have happened a long time ago. I would have been a strong advocate for this to happen years ago when I was playing at senior inter-county level. I hope it will happen this year if possible.

“I do feel it is tough on players, their main focus should be on training, playing and preparation. You don’t want to come across like you are constantly cribbing. Now that I’m retired from the inter-county scene, I can reflect on it.

“Aisling Maher is clearly frustrated. We are looking for the standards to be raised across the board. We are looking for equality and fairness and the only way that will happen is if everyone comes underneath the one umbrella.

“Players are at the heart of it, without the players the game wouldn’t exist. I would hate to see girls discouraged from playing because they feel this inequality is going to exist. I know the level of commitment that goes into club, let alone inter-county. It is like we are repeating ourselves every single year and it is getting tiring.”