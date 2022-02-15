Cork to support green option for reform but 'should be backing' red

Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 22:49
Eoghan Cormican

Cork will vote in favour of the green proposal to reform the All-Ireland SFC, despite county board secretary Kevin O’Donovan saying the discarded red option is the proposal Cork “should be supporting”.

At Tuesday night’s Cork County Board meeting, O’Donovan lamented the fact that the red option, which is a tweaked version of Proposal B, has not made it onto the Congress Clár. O’Donovan said the green option, which looks to introduce a round-robin after the provincial championships have been completed, was a “big improvement” on the status quo, although he and Freemount delegate John O’Flynn do not agree with three counties emerging from each four-team group.

The Cork secretary told the meeting Croke Park has indicated that, if the motion is passed, the number of teams coming out of each group may reduce from three to two because of scheduling confines.

“I would certainly propose that Cork would support the green option,” said O’Donovan, before adding, “I would think that the red option, which was proposal B previously, was the motion that we should be supporting, but that is not on the table.”

That only four counties out of 16 are to be eliminated at the end of the round-robin phase is senseless, added Freemount’s John O’Flynn.

“I am gobsmacked that the experienced people that put this together came with three from each group. It is a serious flaw in the proposal.”

No decision was made regarding the Central Council motion to replace the existing All-Ireland U17 and U20 championships with one U19 minor grade in 2024 and ’25, with U19 and U20 All-Ireland competitions running in 2023. O’Donovan said the motion was “undercooked”.

Cork will not be supporting the motions calling for the minor age-grade at club and inter-county level to return to U18. Cork will also vote against the motion proposing that a player who wishes to participate in an adult Championship game must have completed courses on alcohol, gambling, and substance abuse. Because the motion applies to club as well as inter-county players, O’Donovan remarked that it was “not practical”.

The Freemount motion calling for a seven-month insurance year to the GAA’s 2022 injury benefit fund, which failed to make the Congress Clár, has been passed to Central Council for consideration.

