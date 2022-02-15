How James Owens overcame long Covid to ref All-Ireland club final

Last Saturday’s game was Owens’ fifth All-Ireland senior final having taken charge of his first SHC club decider in 2015 followed by the inter-county finals in ‘15, ‘18 and ‘19.
Referee James Owens with team captains Colin Fennelly of Shamrocks and Barry Coughlan of Ballygunner before the All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final. Picutre: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 20:47
John Fogarty

Leading hurling referee James Owens has revealed how he overcame long Covid to take charge of last Saturday’s All-Ireland senior club final between Ballygunner and Ballyhale Shamrocks.

The Wexford man (45) used a hyperbaric oxygen chamber provided by Enniscorthy-based physical therapist Donal 'Gammy' O’Connor.

“Only for Donal’s oxygen chamber, I simply wouldn’t have got the club final,” Owens told the official Wexford website. Owens had five treatments before passing the national match officials fitness test at the end of January.

“When long Covid struck, I simply wasn’t able to run. My lungs weren’t able to generate the required air capacity. When I first got Covid-19 last August, I only suffered from flu-like symptoms for a day or two. But around October or November, long Covid hit me, and I felt really tired and just absolutely fatigued. I was trying to keep fit. But where normally I would recover quickly after any activity, suddenly it was taking two days to feel okay.

“I just had to sleep off the tiredness. Three or four days later I would get a fresh bout of energy. But the fatigue would always return and it was extremely draining.”

The Askamore-Kilrush club man, who has been a client of O’Connor’s for 20 years, continued: “I got out of the chamber after the first session and my lungs were on fire (owing to the infusion of pure oxygen), so I knew something positive was happening.

“The idea of the hyperbaric chamber is that it pushes pure oxygen into parts of the body that oxygen doesn’t reach otherwise, and the heat coming from my lungs proved that the process was actually happening.”

