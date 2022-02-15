Coaches urge action on county v college dilemma

As the premier third-level competitions draw to a close this week, the annual conversation surrounding the games load on inter-county players still in college will shortly be put back into storage for another 12 months.

Jeffrey Lynskey and Brian Ryan are two of several third-level managers who are dearly hoping they do not have to field this same call next year to vent at the unfairness of what is being asked of inter-county players in January and February and to once again plead with Croke Park to bring about change.

“There are solutions on the table, it’s about actually doing something with them now. The worst thing is not taking any action at all and having the same discussion next year,” said NUIG Fitzgibbon manager Lynksey.

“It is a critical time for third-level competitions. It would be a pity to see them further squeezed, as other GAA competitions were in the past, and then they are lost,” added UL Fitzgibbon boss Ryan.

Former Limerick minor manager Brian Ryan. Picture: Ramsey Cardy

Given how in touch he is with the demands on college-going inter-county players, it came as no surprise that it was Keith Ricken who kickstarted this year’s conversation.

Following Cork’s McGrath Cup win over Waterford on January 11, MTU Cork GAA development officer Ricken asked for the McGrath Cup final to be put back by one week so as not to cut across the opening two rounds of Sigerson.

“This is the first time in two years the Sigerson is taking place and you need them to enjoy that. You don’t want to be cutting across that, and telling fellas you can’t play Sigerson. They need to be with their peers to develop,” said Ricken.

What played out in Tralee and Templetuohy the very next day struck at the heart of the overloaded January games schedule Ricken had railed against the night previous as Tony Brosnan and Jack Savage came off the bench for Kerry hours after lining out for MTU Kerry in the Sigerson Cup.

MTU Kerry manager Aidan O’Mahony, when asked about this latest player welfare facepalm, said it is “very hard to put the shackles on players”. And while O’Connor did later concede that he should have told the pair not to travel the 200km from Tralee to Templetuohy, the fact remains — and will remain until change is implemented — that inter-county players will serve as many January masters as necessary so as not to compromise their inter-county ambitions.

“If you play Fitzgibbon on a Wednesday and are then asked to play for your county on the Saturday, are you going to turn it down? You’re not,” remarked Lynksey. “But are you in the best shape, mentally and physically, for it? No, you’re not, and you’re going to run the risk of injury.

Galway manager Jeffrey Lynskey celebrates with his players after the Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship final in 2018. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

“We’ve been fortunate with injuries, but in Maurice Sheridan’s case with the Sigerson, they’ve had two wallops (Sean Mulkerrin and Tommy Conroy). Because lads are playing such a volume of games, that is going to happen. Who is going to do something about it? It is the same discussion every year.”

Conroy, who tore his cruciate when lining out for NUIG two days after playing League for Mayo, became the totem of the pressures student footballers face. But go back through the years and you’ll find many other Tommy Conroys, such as in February 2016 when Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion picked up hamstring and quad injuries lining out for UCD in what was their fifth game in 16 days across college and county.

Communication between college and county managers has certainly improved since the days of Jim McGuinness and Niall Moyna rowing over DCU-based Donegal footballers, but while John Kiely can afford to leave Cian Lynch off with Lynskey’s NUIG and Henry Shefflin can give Lynch’s Fitzgibbon teammate Evan Niland last Saturday off, there are a far greater number of county managers who don’t have the depth of talent to allow their college-going players sit out National League fare.

Colm O’Rourke recently suggested playing the third-level championships pre-Christmas, but neither Ryan nor Lynksey see that as a runner because of club activity at that time of year, as well as college exams.

Lynskey wants pre-season competitions scrapped and the start of the League pushed back at least a week so as to give January and the beginning of February over to the colleges.

Ryan’s suggestion, meanwhile, goes back to the rule proposal mentioned by Éamonn Fitzmaurice on RTÉ League Sunday whereby third-level players cannot be picked for an inter-county game for the duration of the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups.

“What I am requesting is that third-level players be ringfenced with their college from the time college panels are registered with Croke Park on January 10 until their college is knocked out,” said Ryan.

Concluded Lynskey: “There is no point in Croke Park having all these committees, and I have been on them, where you do reports, a lovely shiny document is produced, and it is then left on the shelf.

“As one player said to me, it is really, really hard to do college and county. Can we just give them a chance, please.”