Sigerson Cup final: Four players to watch (and who’ll likely be watching them)

Eoghan Cormican assesses the key men in Wednesday's Sigerson Cup final - and the players tasked with limited the star's impact on the game
David Clifford of UL in action against Shea Ryan of DCU Dóchas Éireann during the Sigerson Cup semi-final. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 17:28
Eoghan Cormican

David Clifford (UL/Kerry): Who else to begin with when assessing the final’s likely standout actors than the competition’s top-scorer himself?

The 0-4 registered by the Kingdom's talisman during UL’s second-ever Sigerson semi-final win brought Clifford’s war chest for the colleges' campaign to a staggering 5-20 (0-11 placed-ball efforts) from just four games.

And while he did step up when the need was greatest against DCU last Thursday, no question but UL will require a far more forceful display from David Clifford on Wednesday evening.

University of Limerick's David Clifford poses for photos with fans after the game. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
University of Limerick's David Clifford poses for photos with fans after the game. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Given Galway senior captain and NUIG midfielder Sean Kelly spent a spell of their semi-final back the field shadowing MTU Kerry full-forward Tony Brosnan, don’t be surprised if Kelly again finds himself at full-back keeping tabs on the opposition’s destructor-in-chief.

Matthew Tierney (NUIG/Galway): That NUIG didn’t suffer for the loss of injured Tommy Conroy last time out had a lot to do with Matthew Tierney’s efforts from centre-forward.

The All-Ireland U20 winner was outstanding for Maurice Sheridan’s charges, particularly so in extra-time when he kicked two from play and two from the dead-ball.

Letterkenny's Keelan Dunleavy bumps fists after the game with Matthew Tierney of NUI Galway after the Sigerson Cup quarter-final. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady
Letterkenny's Keelan Dunleavy bumps fists after the game with Matthew Tierney of NUI Galway after the Sigerson Cup quarter-final. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Cork’s Seán Powter will stand beside Tierney and the challenge for the Oughterard clubman will be to ensure that his attacking influence isn’t hindered by Powter’s penchant for driving into the opposition half as often as possession allows.

Who ends up dictating the terms of engagement in this particular duel will be an interesting and important sub-plot to the final.

Conor Flaherty (UL/Galway): We’re happy to report that the dual player is still alive and kicking at third-level as Galway man Conor Flaherty closes in on a rare Fitzgibbon/Sigerson double this week.

Conor Flaherty in action for Galway in the All-Ireland U20 semi-final last year. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane
Conor Flaherty in action for Galway in the All-Ireland U20 semi-final last year. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Flaherty will be between the sticks for UL in the football decider, while at the same venue exactly 24 hours later he’ll be part of the Limerick side's hurling set-up chasing a place in Saturday’s Fitzgibbon final.

Flaherty was at half-back for the UL hurlers earlier in the campaign, but it remains to be seen if management will throw him in from the start here given the short turnaround from the football final.

University of Limerick's Conor Flaherty and TJ Brennan with Joseph Murray of TU Dublin. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
University of Limerick's Conor Flaherty and TJ Brennan with Joseph Murray of TU Dublin. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fionn McDonagh (NUIG/Mayo): Fionn McDonagh didn’t stand out from the crowd during their semi-final against MTU Kerry in Rathkeale last week and so will be hoping for a more impactful showing here.

If Sean Kelly, as suggested above, is redeployed further back the field to either mark or sweep in front of David Clifford, then McDonagh will likely go from half-forward to midfield.

Fionn McDonagh of NUI Galway in action against Dylan Dorrian of Letterkenny IT. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Fionn McDonagh of NUI Galway in action against Dylan Dorrian of Letterkenny IT. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A partnership of McDonagh and Galway’s Paul Kelly means the midfield battle is one NUIG should be expecting to win.

