Dean Rock: Dublin's pain will lead to long term gain

With 43 players already used by Dublin in competitive games so far in 2022 — and plenty more to come — Dean Rock is looking to the bigger picture despite their poor Allianz League form.

Lose to Mayo on Saturday evening at Croke Park and the joint 2021 champions will be staring a genuine relegation battle in the face having already lost to Armagh and Kerry.

Rock, who turns 32 shortly, insists that there is "too much experience in the group to be going down the road of panic" though and believes that ultimately the investment in new players will pay off.

For now, supporters may simply have to take some pain for the greater good.

“We know where we’re at and what we want to achieve and where we want to go, that’s the most important thing,” said Rock. “We’ve lost so many key guys and squad members over the last number of seasons. This season, we’ve obviously introduced a lot of new players.

“There are 14 new players on the panel at the moment. Then there’s a lot of injuries too, guys who are just out at the moment. So there are lots of moving parts. That’s where we’re at. A lot of new guys are getting great exposure.

Dublin players, from left, Ladies footballer Niamh Collins, hurler Eoghan O'Donnell, footballer Dean Rock and Camogie player Aisling Maher. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“They’re going to Croke Park against Armagh and getting used to tough games in Tralee against Kerry. That’s all a massive part of their development and experience as a Dublin footballer. Obviously you want them to experience wins, and to experience those wins early on in their career. But a bit of adversity does no harm for those guys either. It builds up their mental strength for the season ahead.”

Finally suffering defeat in a Championship game last summer has probably given manager Dessie Farrell some greater scope to look at new players, and a little leeway to even lose a few games whilst doing so.

Of those 14 new players who have come into the mix, several played in the 2019 or 2020 All-Ireland U20 finals.

One newcomer from leftfield is Rock’s Ballymun Kickhams clubmate, Cameron McCormack who has started three games so far this year, two in the O’Byrne Cup and against Kerry last time out.

“He was playing junior football in Ballymun probably four years ago, he would have a basketball background in school and stuff like that,” said Rock of the versatile McCormack who appears comfortable anywhere from the half-back line up. “He’s a big man, athletic, and well able to play football so he’s got exposure now in the O’Byrne Cup and National League and hopefully he can kick on in the next couple of weeks.”

Another Ballymun man, Evan Comerford, returned for the Armagh and Kerry games and with Stephen Cluxton’s departure now official, Comerford looks poised to follow in the footsteps of not just Cluxton but John O’Leary and Paddy Cullen who all gave lengthy service.

“He performed really well for us last season and again this season he has been great,” said Rock. “His attention to detail and analysing of games and kick-outs is phenomenal. He sets the bar like Stephen did so it’s no coincidence that he’s number one on the Dublin team at the moment and I’m sure he will be for many a season to come.”

Mayo, who beat Dublin in last August’s All-Ireland semi-final, won’t make any allowances on Saturday for the hosts’ rebuilding phase. Like Kerry in Tralee, they will be more than happy to stick the knife in and twist it after years of Dubs inflicted pain.

“Every team has an agenda going into a game,” reasoned Rock. “That’s fine. We would have been in that position over the years as well.

“Any team, when they get a sniff to go after another team, they’ll do it. That’s what the best teams do.

“Kerry sniffed an opportunity with the black card in the second quarter the last day and they took full advantage of it and fair play to them. For us, it was just about trying to reflect on that second quarter and seeing if we could manage that period a bit better for the next time. It’s just trying to take the learning from the first two league games. The break last week was good, just to have conversations about our game plans. Hopefully we can start to implement those changes on Saturday.”

