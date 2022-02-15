Tyrone footballers have one match bans upheld

Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Kieran McGeary and Michael McKernan look set to miss Sunday’s clash with Kildare
Tyrone footballers have one match bans upheld

Referee David Gough shows a red card to Kieran McGeary of Tyrone, left, before also issuing red cards to Peter Harte and Michael McKernan during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Armagh.

Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 09:11
John Fogarty

The four Tyrone footballers sent off against Armagh last Sunday week have had their one-match suspensions upheld.

“The Gaelic Life” report Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Kieran McGeary and Michael McKernan will miss Sunday’s clash with Kildare unless they can apply to and convince the Central Appeals Committee (CAC) that their penalties should be overturned.

All four of the players’ cases were heard individually by the Central Hearings Committee in a marathon session last night that extended into this morning.

All four were dismissed by referee David Gough on the grounds that they had contributed to a melee, an incident which occurred towards the end of the game in the Athletic Grounds.

Should they decide to take their cases to the CAC and fail, they have the option of applying to the Disputes Resolution Authority.

More in this section

In the Zone – The Official Protein Cookies & Biscuits of the GAA & GPA Launch event Kelly, Duggan and O'Donnell closing in on Clare return
Hampsey: Four reds to one was hard to take
Larry McCarthy and former present John Horan after Motion 19 is defeated 23/10/2021 Minor grade changes the big talking point at Congress
Tipperary v Kerry - Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League 2019

GAA apologises for Sunday's league tickets issues

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices