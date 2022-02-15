Tyrone footballers have one match bans upheld

The four Tyrone footballers sent off against Armagh last Sunday week have had their one-match suspensions upheld.
“The Gaelic Life” report Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Kieran McGeary and Michael McKernan will miss Sunday’s clash with Kildare unless they can apply to and convince the Central Appeals Committee (CAC) that their penalties should be overturned.
All four of the players’ cases were heard individually by the Central Hearings Committee in a marathon session last night that extended into this morning.
All four were dismissed by referee David Gough on the grounds that they had contributed to a melee, an incident which occurred towards the end of the game in the Athletic Grounds.
Should they decide to take their cases to the CAC and fail, they have the option of applying to the Disputes Resolution Authority.