Hampsey: Four reds to one was hard to take

Padraig Hampsey admits he's not proud of the melee between Tyrone and Armagh but reckons the All-Ireland champions were hard done by with four red cards.

Red Hands captain Hampsey, Michael McKernan, Peter Harte and Kieran McGeary were sent off after the dust up in Round 2 of the Allianz League and attended a hearing in Dublin last night.

Armagh's Greg McCabe was also sent off as referee David Gough came down hard on those who got involved in the flashpoint at the Athletic Grounds.

Hampsey conceded that things got 'out of control' but didn't 'think there was really much in it' and was hopeful of being cleared to play against Kildare this Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the appeal, Hampsey said he could understand why some felt Gough did the right thing by laying down a firm disciplinary marker for the season ahead with multiple dismissals.

"Well, I suppose if you look at it that way, you could be right but we just probably feel it's a hard one to take where Tyrone ended up getting four red cards and Armagh ended up getting one," said Hampsey. "We probably feel a little bit done that way but look, it is what it is. David seen what he seen and his umpires and linesmen seen what they seen."

All-Ireland winning skipper Hampsey said he wasn't told on the day why he was dismissed.

"To be honest, I was just shown the red card and pointed towards the sideline," he said. "I wasn't given an explanation as to what I was getting sent off for. I think one of the other lads was done for striking so that's what they've been put down for."

Hampsey rejected the suggestion that the brawl may have received more media coverage than normal because two Ulster teams were involved.

"It's hard to know on that one, it's probably more the game itself, it was a big derby between ourselves and Armagh, maybe that's why it got more coverage," said the Coalisland man. "I wouldn't really say that some teams get picked on more, through social media or whatsoever.

"I wouldn't pass any remarks on that but look, it is what it is. David saw what he saw and so did his linesmen and umpires and I suppose they're trying to do without those skirmishes and stuff so that's his call and you sort of have to respect it and to get on with it really."

