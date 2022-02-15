Plenty of evidence that Henry Shefflin has woken the sleeping giant

Driving into the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening I contemplated what would be going through the heads of John Kiely and Henry Shefflin. John, I felt, would see this as an opportunity to knock Galway and the new manager out of their stride and to send them a message that Limerick are back-to-back champions for good reason. While Henry would relish getting his team down to play the standard-bearers, who the wider public feel are just too good for everyone else right now.

Galway’s stock plummeted after their shocking performances in the 2021 championship. They never got out of the blocks against Dublin in Leinster and left themselves with a massive mountain against Waterford that an outstanding final quarter couldn’t climb.

But if you look deeper, they were joint winners of the National League in 2021 and were beaten by Limerick in the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final on a scoreline of 27 points to 24. They went into injury time level — the closest anyone has come to turning Limerick over in the last two years.

Galway will never have a shortage of talented hurlers and this group is also garnished with good, strong, physical players. The mix of qualities to succeed is there. We were seven up against them in Salthill in the League in 2020 and they came back and beat us by eight, scoring three goals in the second half.

When Galway are in full flow they are a very hard team to stop. Looking at their record over 10 years, one Celtic Cross in 2017 is a poor return for such a talented group.

Henry made two late changes to his team on Saturday, introducing Fintan Burke and Conor Cooney, so you sensed that he meant business. He spoke beforehand about the importance of getting a performance, but you could see from his body language during the game he wanted to get across the line also.

Having worked with Henry in Bank of Ireland and also on the Sunday Game, I know him quite well. When he commits to something he is all in. It is hard to be a prophet in your own land so to manage his club Ballyhale Shamrocks to two club titles is some achievement and has set him up well for the inter-county arena. His knowledge of the game and credibility is unquestionable and I’m certain he will get the best out of this group.

Having the extra man for most of Saturday’s second half had a big bearing on the game but I noted six moments that informed me what Galway under Henry Shefflin will look like.

9th minute: Gearóid Hegarty rose the ball on the 21 but was forced outside. The ball was worked back to David Reidy outside the 45 where he was swarmed and Galway turned him over.

15th minute: Limerick work their triangle from defence but just as Diarmaid Byrnes is pulling the trigger to put the ball in front of his clubman Aaron Gillane, his delivery is blocked by Cathal Mannion and it ends up in a Galway sideline. It’s taken quickly and Conor Cooney puts it between the posts — their fifth score a row.

37th minute: Limerick work the ball to Cathal O’Neill (who played really well and scored four great points). He is blocked and the ball breaks to Kyle Hayes, who is put under such intense pressure he ends up kicking the ball over the line. The resulting touchline fracas sees Gearóid Hegarty sent to the line. Limerick pride themselves on bossing the physical stakes and they didn’t like being the bridesmaid on this occasion.

45th minute: Conor Cooney strikes a monster free from just outside his own 45 to bring the teams level. On the puckout, Limerick go short to work it out, but it breaks down and that man Cooney wins back the ball on the Limerick 45, passes to Tom Monaghan to put Galway one point up.

That level of endeavour has not always been evident in Galway’s play. Henry will expect all of his forwards to work as hard as he did when he led the line for Kilkenny.

68th minute: Sean Finn wins possession and is cruising forward in that ominous style. But he is hounded down by a five-man Galway swarm. He is turned over and the ball breaks to Joseph Cooney who splits the posts to put Galway four up and secure victory.

70th minute: Eanna Murphy takes a free, works the ball to Padraic Mannion, who passes to David Burke, who pops a pass to Johnny Coen. No mistake. A real team score where the ball was worked to the player in the best position.

There was loads to like in those six moments which will tell you that Galway are striving to be different in 2022. Fintan Burke was inspirational throughout and you could sense from his words after the game that Henry has the dressing room and they are fully committed to go wherever or do whatever he asks.

I was struck too by the personnel Henry had around him on Saturday. Paul Byrnes, who gave 20 years with RTÉ Sport, is on board to support with the media side of things.

Cyril Donnellan and Aidan Harte were manning the sidelines for the forwards and backs respectively — two men who are hugely respected for their days in the jersey.

Henry is intent on ensuring attention to detail is covered across all aspects of the team and the players will feed off that too.

You will have loads of people lining up to point out that nobody remembers matches in February and nobody forgets matches in September. I used it a few times myself, especially when Kilkenny destroyed us in the league game in Nowlan Park in 2009!

But things have changed with the split season and September has moved to July.

There will be no alarm bells ringing in Limerick. They know what they have and know their main orchestrator Cian Lynch is on Fitzgibbon duty. John will also be delighted with Colin Coughlan and has Mike Casey coming back into the fold. Without question, they are still the team to beat.

However, I watched the Galway bus pull in last Saturday to the Gaelic Grounds and as they climbed down to go about their business, you sensed you were watching a group in a good place.

They brought it to the pitch against Limerick and will need to continue to build momentum and depth in the squad in the coming weeks.

The ultimate delivery day for that bus is in eight weeks time when they start Championship 2022 in Wexford Park. But Henry has them exactly where he wants them in the middle of February which is a great starting point. There is a view out there that Galway are a sleeping giant — if anyone can awaken them to be real championship contenders, it is Henry.

One other thought entered my head — would the Galway bus be better served if Joe Canning was occupying a seat? The group would draw plenty from his presence alone. Plus the impact he could make in the final quarter of games would still be significant.

Joe’s retirement announcement came very quickly on the back of their championship exit last year. I still wonder if he knew how things were going to play out, would it have influenced his decision.

That ship may have sailed but he wouldn’t be the first man to come out of retirement. Based on his performance against Waterford in their last championship match, there is still loads he could add to this journey.