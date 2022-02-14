Relieved de Burca feared for future during second cruciate layoff

"It was tough going but I had good people around me."
Waterford’s Tadhg de Burca in action against Laois in the Allianz League

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 14:54
Tomás McCarthy

Waterford centre back Tadhg De Burca was relieved to get 49 minutes into his legs against Laois after 427 days out of inter-county action.

The Clashmore/Kinsalebeg man received the biggest cheer of the afternoon from the Déise faithful in Walsh Park when he made way. It was his first competitive outing since the 2020 All-Ireland final against Limerick when he suffered the second cruciate knee ligament injury of his career.

“Definitely, relief. I was nervous before the match. My first match back after 14 months. It was tough going but I had good people around me, good physios helping me through the rehab. Very thankful to them and to the surgeon Ray Moran, he did a good job.” 

It took him longer to recover second time around. 

“The physios recommended that you take 12 months if you do it a second time. With the second surgery, there’s going to be more pain, there’s going to be more damage to the knee itself. I had to take that time to get back fully right.” 

During his long lay-off, the 27 year old worried that he might never make it back. 

“Obviously, you’re going to get bad thoughts at times. I had good people around me, good support from family and friends, they always drive you and push you forward. Kenny Murphy, Paddy Julian, the club physio Johnny Flavin all helped me with the rehab and with the head as well.” 

A runout with the Waterford under-20s in Dublin the previous Sunday accelerated his comeback. 

“I had two 40-minute games before this. That was more so for the head. A lot of people who have done cruciates before, the head is a big thing and trying to get confidence back in the knee. Today will do me the world of good.” 

Waterford were relentless on Sunday, shooting 7-31 against the O’Moore men. 

“That’s the way it should be. If you look at any of the good teams — Limerick, Galway, Kilkenny over the years — they’re always trying to put teams away. Liam Cahill and Mikey Bevans are trying to instil that in us.” 

The sight of Ballygunner climbing the steps is a plus for the inter-county set-up. 

“It will give us a lift; it will give all the Ballygunner lads a lift when they come back in as well. Hopefully, they can come in and give us a bit of inspiration that might drive us on a few more steps.”

