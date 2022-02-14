Cork Camogie chiefs on the hunt for a new sponsor

Cork Camogie are on the lookout for a new title sponsor after BlackBee ended their three-year partnership with the county.
The Cork Camogie Board executive has, in recent weeks, been endeavouring to secure a new title sponsor, but the Irish Examiner understands that no new sponsorship deal has yet been locked in.
Investment firm BlackBee came on board as title sponsor in 2019. Its decision to cease sponsoring Cork Camogie ahead of the 2022 season has seen the Cork intermediate and minor teams wear jerseys in recent outings that carried no sponsorship logo and were instead emblazoned with ‘Corcaigh’ across the front of the jersey.
The Cork seniors, under new manager Matthew Twomey, open their Division 1 League account against Clare this Saturday.
Cork’s 2021 All-Ireland final conquerors Galway earlier this month launched a ground-breaking five-year €250,000 sponsorship deal with Westerwood Global.
Galway’s All-Ireland winning corner-back Dervla Higgins last week labelled the six-figure sponsorship deal, which is inclusive of all Galway teams at both underage and adult level, as “huge” and “a step in the right direction for female sport”.