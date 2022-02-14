Tony Kelly: 'Hopefully I'll be back on the field pretty soon'

Clare star Tony Kelly hopes to be back on the field 'pretty soon' after four months of recuperation from an ankle operation.

The Ballyea man, one of just three non-Limerick players to win an All-Star award in 2021, underwent ankle reconstruction surgery last October.

It meant he missed out on Ballyea's county final win over Inagh/Kilnamona in November while so far in this year's Allianz League he's missed Clare's defeats to Cork and Wexford.

Speaking this afternoon at the launch of new Irish protein cookie brand 'In the Zone', created in partnership with the GAA and the GPA as the official players choice, Kelly said he plans to play in a number of league games.

"I've about 17 weeks done at the minute so just back in, I've a good block of running done, so I'll be back in hurling this week," said Kelly. "It's all going to plan so far. I just have to ramp up the hurling, shake off the rustiness and hopefully I'll be back on the field pretty soon.

"I think we're off this weekend so I'll play it week by week and see how I get on this week and next week and then we'll see how it's progressing. But it's going well at the minute.

"If I can get in a couple of League games, that's the plan. I'm not sure if we've three-in-a-row to finish or two and then a break, I'm not fully sure, but hopefully I'll try to get a couple of games under my belt before Championship."

Asked about the nature of the injury, Kelly confirmed it was a significant one.

"A reconstruction on the outside and inside of the ankle," he said. "Just replacing ligaments that were gone on the outside and the inside.

"It happened in the winter Championship of 2020. I rehabbed it then that winter and it wasn't too bad. And then mainly after last year's inter-county championship it came back at me when playing with the club and I kind of got to the stage where I couldn't train.

"I couldn't really train, was playing bits of matches here and there, and then I just didn't want to do much more damage in terms of the injury so I decided to get the surgery done and clean it up."

Kelly, 28, was arguably at the peak of his powers in 2021 while on Banner duty and is confident he can return to those performance levels. "I'm hoping that I might actually have a bit more flexibility with it," he said. "So yeah, they've told me that once the rehab goes to plan you should be back to full strength and back to normal so from that standpoint it's going well."