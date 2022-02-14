Tyrone quartet to face Croke Park disciplinary chiefs tonight

Tyrone captain Padraig Hampsey has confirmed that the quartet of Red Hands players who were sent off against Armagh will plead for leniency at a Croke Park hearing tonight.

All-Ireland winning skipper Hampsey, along with Michael McKernan, Peter Harte and Kieran McGeary, were dismissed late in the Allianz League Round 2 defeat to Armagh when a melee broke out at the Athletic Grounds.

Referee David Gough also sent off Armagh's Greg McCabe, bringing to five in total the number of players ordered off by the Meath man.

Tyrone are scheduled to face Kildare this Sunday in Round 3 at Healy Park while Armagh will return to the Athletic Grounds on Saturday evening to host Monaghan.

Speaking this afternoon at the launch of new Irish protein cookie brand 'In the Zone', created in partnership with the GAA and the GPA as the official players choice, Hampsey said he's 'not too sure' if he'll be available to play against Kildare.

"We'll find out more tonight," said Hampsey. "Look, we're hoping maybe to see how things go there. Hopefully we can get off with the suspensions. We'll see how things go."

Hampsey said that while Tyrone aren't proud of the dust up which 'got out of control', he still doesn't feel it warranted the heavy sanctions dished out by Gough.

"I suppose it's a derby game with two Ulster teams, two neighbouring counties so I just feel that things maybe got out of control," said Hampsey. "It's one we're not proud of ourselves as a county and as players but I don't think there was much really in it."

Defender Hampsey confirmed that he and the other Tyrone players will travel down to Dublin for tonight's hearing.

"I think the players will have to go down to that one so there'll be a hearing and I guess...to be honest, I've never been involved in one so I'm not too sure what goes on but the players will be down tonight and we'll see what we're dealt with," said the Coalisland man.