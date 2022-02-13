Discoveries - unlike scores - in short supply for Kieran Kingston in Offaly rout 

It was a Sunday stroll in Birr for Kieran Kingston’s Cork charges, who made light work of the challenge.

Despite the manager’s insistence afterwards of the need to build character on away trips such as this, there ain’t much Cork will take from this desperately one-sided encounter.

Indeed, besides the two points collected, you’d question what value was there in this trek to the Midlands. Similarly, this latest double-digit hammering was of little use to Offaly.

“It is a test of character coming to places like Birr in the second week of February and we are glad with the win,” said Kingston.

“We’re very much trying to build the character of this group in that every time you go on the field, every time you play with Cork, the minimum we expect is a shift.

“We got off to a great start and I thought our forwards worked really hard for the first 15, 20 minutes. Then, for the last 12, 15 minutes leading up to half time, we took our foot off the pedal and got complacent, and that was disappointing. We picked it up again in the second half and I felt that, overall, the forwards did work hard.”

For Offaly, bar Eoghan Cahill’s dead-ball proficiency and his well-taken 67th-minute goal, there weren’t too many of Michael Fennelly’s charges who could glean any positives from this drubbing.

For the Faithful manager, there was disappointment in the three early goals conceded considering they had planned for Cork to chase majors quite literally from the throw-in.

“We had an extra man back there because we knew they were going to be looking for goals. But unfortunately, they just came at us with serious power, speed, and caught us. We’re very disappointed with that,” Fennelly said.

“Last week, Gearóid McInerney came up the field as well, fairly untouched in terms of getting his goal, so they are things that we have to look at.”

Having now fallen to Cork and Galway by 19 and 17 points respectively, Fennelly said the root problem was not a lack of belief when crossing swords with leading Liam MacCarthy counties, rather their speed of play and touch.

“These teams are at a higher level and if you make a mistake, you’re punished. It’s very difficult if you are punished within that split second and they get a goal or a point.

“You can’t go from not competing at underage in finals to being able to compete against teams that are at Liam MacCarthy level. The structures are starting to be put in place, GPOs [games promotion officers] are being put on the ground. There’s a long road for Offaly but you have to start somewhere and these lads are putting in huge shifts. They’re genuine, honest, and are trying their best.”