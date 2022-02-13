'You can’t afford that': Brian Lohan frustrated as wasteful Clare beaten at home

A second successive defeat to Wexford on home soil but at least this injury-hit Clare side managed to get the stinging loss to Cork from a week ago out of their systems.

Clare’s downfall here was a first-half showing when they managed just eight scores from 21 attempts and two of them coming from play despite the benefit of the wind. And Brian Lohan knew it.

“We probably hit 11 wides in the first half,” he rued. “You can’t afford that against any kind of opposition so you’re going to suffer if you hit so many wides. It looks bad as well when you’re hitting so many wides but, look, we had three of those that were frees and we put the responsibility on Mark (Rodgers) again and he shouldn’t have to take that responsibility but that’s just the way it is.”

For the second week in a row, Wexford found the net in the final quarter and Diarmuid O’Keeffe’s goal, like Mikie Dwyer’s seven days previous against Limerick, made all the difference. Ghosting down the left wing, his midfield partner Liam Óg McGovern found him and he fired home to put Wexford five points up.

“How D O’Keeffe found himself in that position for the goal, it was probably the fact that our forward movement was good,” said Wexford manager Darragh Egan. “We copped on a bit after a barren 10 minutes. D’s finish was top notch.”

Jack O’Connor tagged on a free to O’Keeffe’s goal and while Clare mounted a late charge Wexford were able to keep them at bay with a number of fouls that denied them clear-cut goal chances.

The result was justified in the sense that Wexford made a little more of the wind, registering 1-8 from play backed by the breeze to Clare’s 1-1. The home team’s best hurling was against it when Patrick Crotty again caught the eye coming off the bench.

Afterwards, Egan felt Wexford had been left off the hook by Clare’s waywardness but then the O’Connor brothers, Rory and Jack, had been major parts in cultivating a 1-9 to 1-7 half-time advantage.

It was evident from early on that Rory O’Connor was up for it and he had a couple of points to his name by the 12th minute. As well as that, he was proving a major handful for an accomplished defender in Rory Hayes and was winning frees regularly.

By the end of the half, he had 1-4 to his name. By the end of the game, he had won five, four of which were sent over by Jack.

“He was top notch,” agreed Egan. “He had a great campaign with DCU, got injured, missed our game last week and I think that’s one thing we need to be mindful of giving a lad a week or 10 days off. Not that he was off, he was rehabbing his hamstring. Lads having a game off here or there definitely benefits them.”

Lohan had strong words for Hayes’ first-half efforts in shadowing O’Connor. “Rory Hayes won’t be happy with his first-half performance, 1-4 scored off him and three frees. It’s an awful lot to be conceding for a corner-back.”

Wexford had hit Clare for three consecutive points when O’Connor turned his marker and made a bee-line for goal in the 21st minute. While Eibhear Quilligan smothered O’Connor’s first attempt, he couldn’t do much about the second bite of the cherry.

O’Connor followed it up with another point to put Wexford five up before Rodgers ended Clare’s 16 minutes without a score. He followed up that free with another and a much-needed goal came on the half-hour mark when Shane Meehan found the net after Mark Fanning expertly saved twice from John Conlon.

Wexford responded well with the next couple of points but Fanning was called on again in the 34th minute to stop Meehan. And it was Clare who began the second half with more promise, going ahead in the 44th minute and doubling the difference in the 46th minute through Crotty.

It was Crotty’s second that restored their two-point lead in the 54th minute and they could have been further ahead a minute later but for Fanning and Matthew O’Hanlon combining to prevent two goal attempts.

The let-off was huge for Wexford who were back on level terms two minutes later as they hit Clare for 1-4 without reply. Before O’Keeffe’s goal, Quilligan was agile enough to stop a second Rory O’Connor goal.

Lohan found solace in the “spirit” shown by a team littered with youngbloods whereas Egan wasn’t as pleased with this Wexford display as the previous weekend’s efforts.

“Our quality wasn’t as good, our quality of tackling and pressing up on Clare when they were taking ball off their half-back line wasn’t what it was against Limerick.

“Clare pulled us apart at times, they had four goal chances, Mark (Fanning) made some outstanding saves and that’s an area we’ll have to be careful with. We concede those, we’re going to be under serious pressure.”