Lower tier hurling: Down going strong as Carlow make Division 2A there for the taking

Carlow blew Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League wide open as a Kevin McDonald goal helped them to a 1-20 to 1-14 win over Westmeath.

After McDonald scored three early points, Conor Kehoe and Fiachra Fitzpatrick chipping in with three first-half points between them in a high-energy display as they led 0-14 to 0-8 at the interval.

A late Jack Gillen goal from a penalty for Westmeath only reduced the margin of defeat.

Down are now the only side in the group with a 100% record after they went to Trim and picked up a 2-18 to 1-19 win over Meath, with Daithí Sands and Chris Egan their goalscorers in the first half.

The other game in the pool saw Kerry eight-point winners over Kildare.

It took time for Derry to assert their dominance at Joule Park in Aughrim against Wicklow In Division 2B, and a slender 0-10 to 0-8 half-time lead gave no indication as to the one-sided second half that was to follow.

Points from Cormac O’Doherty, Declan Foley and Tiernan McHugh after half-time opened up a gap however and by the time Richie Mullan and Odhrán McKeever fired in late goals, the Oak Leaf County were well on their way to a 2-24 to 0-12 win.

For the second week in a row, Sligo lost out narrowly, this time to Donegal at Markievicz Park, 1-19 to 2-14.

All three goals arrived early in the game from Gerard O’Kelly Lynch, Michael Munnelly and Donegal’s Ronan McDermott, but after a nip and tuck first 35 minutes, Ritchie Ryan and Davin Flynn scores helped Donegal to build up a six-point lead before they held on to the win.

Meanwhile, at Ruislip goals from Mark Dwyer, Matthew Freaney and Benny McCarry before Conor McCormack hitting the net late on, saw the Exiles 4-11 to 1-10 winners over Mayo.

In Division 3A, there is a clear gap emerging between the promotion contenders and the sides battling relegation.

Tyrone, Roscommon and Armagh had a combined 68 points to spare in their three games.

Aidy Kelly struck two goals on his return to Tyrone senior hurling, with Bryan McGurk and Rory Weir also hitting twine as the hosts beat Warwickshire 4-29 to 0-7.

Elsewhere in the group, Roscommon had second-half goals from Mickey Joe Egan and Inagh-Kilnamona hurler Eoin Fitzgerald in a 2-21 to 0-14 win over Louth and Dean Gaffney, Eoin McGuiness, Ryan Gaffney and Tiarnan O'Neill found the net in Armagh’s 4-22 to 0-13 win over Monaghan at Inniskeen.

It looks like Lancashire will be the team to beat in Division 3B this year, based on their comprehensive 0-23 to 0-12 win over Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park. Danny Connolly shot 0-14 for the away side.

Danny Teague’s goal proved to be the crucial score at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park where Fermanagh beat Longford by 1-10 to 0-11.