Weekend talking points: Gearoid Hegarty’s red card brings more heat on Limerick

How will refs react now that Limerick discipline is back under the spotlight?

Donal Óg Cusack certainly didn’t sidestep the issue when dissecting Gearoid Hegarty’s red card on RTÉ League Saturday.

“Limerick have been outstanding champions over the last number of years, but if there’s been one question mark around them, a main question mark, it’s around their discipline.

“With Hegarty, you’d have to say it, it’s coming to him with a while. We’ve all spoken very highly of him and Limerick over the last number of years, but he has a fierce habit of flicking back with the hurley. You can’t do it. He’s been lucky over the last number of years,” said Cusack.

Hegarty’s facial reaction to being sent off — caught on television cameras — was of a man hard done by. Repentant, he was not.

Will his indiscretion on Saturday night and Cusack’s remarks compel referees to greater police Limerick’s on-the-edge approach? Will Kiely, the next time he speaks to the media, respond to what Cusack had to say about his team’s discipline?

When asked about the Hegarty sending-off on Saturday, Kiely focused more on the melee that broke out because of the half-forward’s reckless challenge on Joseph Cooney.

“The melee was a pity. There wasn’t any real need for it. Somebody was bound to get a bang, if that many fellas were inside there. Regrettable, pity for Gearoid. He is going to miss the next match, but listen, we’ll drive on.”

- Eoghan Cormican

Kingston impressed with how Mark Keane is learning the ropes

The Cork management’s ongoing search to find where best to utilise Mark Keane during this his debut inter-county season saw the Ballygiblin clubman stationed at full-forward for his first league start.

It was Keane’s blocked goal effort that paved the way for Cork’s third green flag 11 minutes in, with the former AFL player eventually getting on the scoresheet when clipping a second-half point.

There’s no doubting his aerial prowess or sheer strength, but, by the same token, he’s not nearly as agile as the far more established Cork forwards that surround him.

It’s an attribute he’ll need to add to his game as the ground hardens in the months ahead.

“We gave Mark a couple of days off [after Ballygiblin’s All-Ireland club final defeat last Saturday week], but we were training Tuesday and Thursday, and Mark was in with us both nights, so that is a sign of how much he wants to be involved. Because of that and because of what we saw in training, we said we’d give him a start and I thought he put in a really good shift,” said Kieran Kingston.

- Eoghan Cormican

Recovery programmes geared towards April assignments

The leading inter-county hurling teams might be paying more attention to Lent this year seeing as how Easter weekend culminates with the start of the provincial championships. With that in mind, it was interesting to hear both Darragh Egan and Brian Lohan refer to returning stars in two weeks’ time, just three days out from Ash Wednesday.

The appearance of captain Tony Kelly doing some training prior to throw-in was heartening, while Wexford skipper Lee Chin had travelled with the team to Ennis, though was not togged out.

However, Egan explained he had been working up a sweat earlier in the day.

“Ten lads trained this morning — Lee Chin, Kevin Foley were in that group while Conor Devitt, who had a brilliant Walsh Cup, is getting back,” he said. “Obviously April 16 is our target, we need to build towards that.”

Lohan intimated Kelly or David McInerney may be in contention to face Offaly on Sunday week.

Others like Aidan McCarthy, Peter Duggan, and Ian Galvin appear more long-term concerns but it seems the early championship start is already beginning to put shape on managers’ plans.

- John Fogarty

What have Laois and Offaly to gain with the big boys?

Sunday’s one-sided game in Walsh Park was like Division 1 versus Division 2 as Waterford recorded their biggest ever league win.

The last time they racked up seven goals in the competition was in 1985. That was a Division 3 game against Armagh. Liam Cahill’s side netted seven, but it could have been 12. In the first half alone, they created eight chances. Austin Gleeson smashed the crossbar with a volley in the sixth minute. He doubled on a ball across the goal from Ciaran Kirwan. It would have been a Goal of the Year contender if it had hit the cobwebs.

Enda Rowland saved from Kirwan before Billy Power hit the side netting with the Laois number one out of his goal. The floodgates opened before the break as Waterford racked up 4-5 in eight minutes. The fifth goal was walked into the net by Kirwan. All too easy.

The second half was played at challenge-match pace.

Supporters were leaving with 10 minutes left. Just two weekends into the 2022 NHL, Laois have lost by 33 points while Offaly have been beaten by 17 and 19 points in their two outings.

Are there too many teams in the top tier?

- Tomás McCarthy

Tipperary’s fan-friendly template worth following

There was a late rush into the seats in Thurles — nothing to hold up the proceedings, just a noticeable influx ahead of the throw-in.

Many would have come from The Dome, the large function space adjacent to the stadium itself. Many other counties could benefit from something similar, a controlled environment in which supporters of all ages could enjoy refreshments (and, in honesty, the early game on TG4).

The fact that it’s a facility available in Thurles, which is generally regarded as the platonic ideal of a GAA venue (close to town, with plenty of shops and bars nearby, not to mention transport links — and plenty of space for small kids to play in) underlines its attractions. It’s not the same as the famous air dome in Connacht, but maybe that’s the template other counties could use.

- Michael Moynihan