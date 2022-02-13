John Kiely: Limerick 'possibly a little bit behind the curve'

Limerick have been here before, you know. They didn’t panic then and they will not panic now.

In May of last year, the county’s then 14-game unbeaten run disintegrated following back-to-back defeats in Rounds 2 and 3 of the Allianz League. It was the first time in four years that Limerick had suffered successive defeats.

The Treaty response, of course, were to win their next eight outings, securing three pieces of silverware - the Munster SHC, the All-Ireland, and the Munster Hurling Cup - in the process.

Saturday’s six-point reversal at home to Galway means the All-Ireland champions have once again begun the League with back-to-back defeats. On this occasion, though, returning to winning ways is not John Kiely’s immediate priority. No, his focus and slight concern is on the fact that with just under eight weeks to championship, Limerick are behind “the curve” at present.

“If it takes another [defeat] for us to get up to where we need to get to, so be it. This is a journey towards the middle of April. We will embrace that challenge and we will be right for the middle of April,” said the three-time All-Ireland winning boss.

That journey, based on the opening 60 minutes of Saturday’s frenetic and physical contest, is not much off course.

A well-taken Aaron Gillane goal inside four minutes and three points from the impressive Cathal O’Neill contributed to a 1-9 to 0-10 interval advantage and even after being reduced to 14 men following Gearoid Hegarty’s 39th minute red card, they still succeeded in matching Galway stride for stride for the next 21 minutes.

Indeed, after Galway had wrestled the lead from their opponents with four-in-a-row in the seven minutes following Hegarty’s dismissal, Limerick’s refusal to wilt saw them creep back in front on four occasions in the final quarter as Seamus Flanagan, twice, and sub Tom Morrissey delivered crowd-lifting scores.

The numerical imbalance eventually told, however, the hosts not adding to their tally beyond the 60th minute. And when you factor in Limerick not scoring for the closing 19 minutes of their opening round defeat to Wexford, Kiely reckons these final quarter fade-outs sum up where his team is at present.

“Attitude and focus was much, much better this week than what was on show last Sunday, but we still have so much to do,” the manager remarked.

“When you see the last quarter there, you realise how much work we actually have to do. We’ll knuckle down to it. We have the experience of being here before. The lads understand it can be hard, when you do come back, to get up to where you want to be. At the moment, we are not quite there, so we have to work really, really hard to get back.

“Poor final quarters is a reflection of the fact that we are possibly a little bit behind on the curve. That means we are going to have to work really, really hard to get to the other side of that curve.”

Irrespective of the number of green jerseys the visitors had to negotiate for the majority of the second-half, this was a confidence-injecting Galway win.

Indeed, if you delve into the origins of Hegarty’s sending-off, the very reason Limerick had their collective back up in the first instance was because Cathal O’Neill had been blocked down and Kyle Hayes then shouldered out over the Mackey Stand sideline for a Galway line ball.

It was a passage of play where Limerick were out-Limericked.

The player Hegarty lashed out at with his hurl, Joseph Cooney, comprised one half of an exciting new midfield partnership with Ronan Glennon, while the return of the St Thomas’ contingent - save for a couple of poor Eanna Burke touches close to goal - considerably strengthened Galway’s hand.

On top of their powerful finish, which included seven unanswered points from Conor Cooney (0-3, 0-2 frees), Fintan Burke, Joseph Cooney (0-2), and Johnny Coen, Henry Shefflin would have been equally pleased with the five-in-a-row Galway reeled off in response to Limerick’s 1-1 in the first five minutes.

“The intent and intensity was very strong. It’s February hurling, so it’s not the hurling and the skill that’s going to matter. It’s that work-rate and working for the team. It’s a team game and we saw lots of very positive play,” said Shefflin.

“To be honest, I was looking forward to a performance down here tonight and I think we got that. When Limerick lost Gearoid Hegarty, it was important that we got the result as well to build on that.”

Galway’s League victory over Limerick last May was the high watermark of their season. With Shefflin now at the wheel, it’s unlikely the same will be said of Saturday’s result when the 2022 season is wrapped up.