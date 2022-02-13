All too easy as Cork have 19 points to spare over Offaly

Cork 4-25 Offaly 1-15

A Sunday stroll in Birr for Kieran Kingston’s Cork charges, on heavy ground did they make light work of the home challenge.

This 19-point win means Cork have taken maximum points from their opening two Allianz League outings, whereas for Offaly, it has been a winless and chastening start to life back at the top table.

Beaten by 17 away to Galway first time out, the margin was greater again on home soil here. And, in truth, the Faithful were fortunate the final difference was not in the 20-something category as Cork hit the post and crossbar with second-half goal chances, as well as registering 10 wides across the second 35 minutes.

Cork couldn’t have been more direct early doors, the travelling party intent on putting this one to bed as quickly as possible. And by the seventh minute, you’d have to say they had the two points on offer pretty much wrapped up as the scoreboard read 2-3 to 0-2 in Cork’s favour.

Four minutes later, the win was most definitely assured as a third Cork goal stretched their advantage out to 12 points, 3-5 to 0-2.

Goals number one and two arrived within 60 seconds of each other in the third minute. The first was the result of a poor clearance from Offaly ‘keeper Conor Clancy, Seamus Harnedy and Conor Lehane teeing up Shane Kingston who volleyed to the net.

Their second, in stark contrast to the opening green flag, was rooted in a precision pass from Cork ‘keeper Patrick Collins to Darragh Fitzgibbon who cut inside before blasting past Clancy.

Cork had the sliotar in the Offaly net for the third time inside four minutes, but much to the relief of the home side, referee Sean Stack ruled out the score because of excess steps taken by Robbie O’Flynn in the build-up.

Offaly's David Nally and Niall O'Leary of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

But, as noted, the visitors didn’t have to wait too long for goal number three, further poor distribution of possession by Clancy gifting Cork the opportunity. And while Mark Keane’s initial shot was repelled by Clancy, Lehane swept home the rebound to propel Cork 3-5 to 0-2 clear.

A Mark Coleman free three minutes later left Cork 13 clear, with not even a quarter of an hour elapsed, the largest their lead grew to at any juncture in the opening half. Cork's running off the shoulder, even allowing for the tameness of the Offaly challenge, was mightily impressive.

No question but Offaly contributed to their own misfortune in the opening quarter as their attempts to short-pass their way out from the back saw them repeatedly cough up possession, while the lack of Offaly shirts in the opposition half of the field made scoring chances difficult to create, as well as making life terribly easy for the Cork defence.

For under-siege Offaly, five of their 0-8 first-half tally were Eoghan Cahill placed-ball efforts. They lay 3-12 to 0-8 adrift at the interval.

The second-half was largely mundane fare, Cork’s lead growing all the time. Among their second-half contributors were subs Sam Quirke, Colin O’Brien, and Patrick Horgan.

Scorers for Cork: S Kingston (2-8, 0-6 frees); D Fitzgibbon, C Lehane (1-2 each); M Coleman (0-4, 0-4 frees); R O’Flynn (0-2); T O’Mahony, L Meade, C Cahalane, M Keane, S Quirke, P Horgan, C O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Offaly: E Cahill (1-9, 0-8 frees); J Murphy (0-2); B Conneely, B Duignan, J Sampson, L O’Connor (0-1 each).

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, D Cahalane, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, M Coleman, C O’Brien; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade; C Cahalane, S Harnedy, R O’Flynn; S Kingston, M Keane, C Lehane.

Subs: S O’Leary Hayes for N O’Leary, P Horgan for R O’Flynn (both HT); T O’Connell for Harnedy (46); J O’Connor for Lehane (50); S Quirke for Fitzgibbon (58); C O’Brien for Cahalane (64).

OFFALY: C Clancy; J Keenaghan, C Burke, J Screeney; D King, B Conneely, K Sampson; E Kelly, L Fox; J Sampson, L Langton, B Duignan; J Murphy, D Nally, B Duignan.

Subs: P Delaney for Screeney, L O’Connor for Nally (both HT); E Parlon for Duignan (52); A Cleary for Langton (53); P Clancy for Fox (64).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).