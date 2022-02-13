Barry Coughlan: Ballyhale got sucked down the pitch and invited us on

Ballygunner joint-captain Barry Coughlan believes Ballyhale Shamrocks played into their hands in the closing stages of Saturday’s All-Ireland Club SHC final.

Two points up, former Waterford full-back Coughlan sensed the defending champions retreated too much in protecting their lead.

Ballygunner had spoken about being in the same position as the Shamrocks found themselves in, not the other way around.

“The mad thing is we had been talking about the opposite way around, that if we were three points up, we wouldn’t go defensive, we’d keep attacking,” said Coughlan.

“And they actually went too defensive for the last eight minutes. So they actually did the wrong thing, in hindsight.

“They got sucked down the pitch and invited us on and Harry (Ruddle) got the ball in the right position, took a shot.

“I’m absolutely delighted for Harry. He probably doesn’t get a rub of the green as much as he should in terms of getting starts and getting game-time. He’s a serious, serious player — he’s probably the most skilful player in the club so it’s just unbelievable for him.”

An All-Ireland title had been the goal for Ballygunner prior to the pandemic. For the likes of Coughlan and Philip Mahony who had stepped away from inter-county hurling later to be followed by Stephen O’Keeffe, it became their be-all and end-all.

“Going away from Waterford, it was probably just too much in terms of lifestyle. It was nearly like having a second job in a way, even though we enjoyed it. Going up to the club, it’s only five minutes away. It’s in our lifestyle.

“Everyone always says you want to win with your club and obviously we would have loved to have won with our county. No matter what anyone says, everyone wants to win with their county but it is special to win with your club, fellas you grew up with. There are zero egos in the team, we’re all just in it together. We all have each other’s backs and it’s special.”