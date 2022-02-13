Ballygunner manager Darragh O’Sullivan paid tribute to those who put the work into the club long before their All-Ireland club win on Saturday.

“They build this community, fabulous facilities in the club, and put effort into the juveniles to get this right.

“This has been building for a long number of years. I’m so happy for everyone, it’s amazing. We stuck with it.”

His co-captain Philip Mahony sounded a similar note: “You just dream about this. It’s literally the stuff you dream of at five or six years of age. I remember with Pauric, and Darragh is living in the same house now, hitting the ball off the wall and you literally do dream of stuff like this, It’s a special, special feeling and we’re so lucky to come from a place like Ballygunner where everyone is rowing in the same direction.

“To see what it means to the people in the stands there, it’s a special feeling. We’re going to enjoy this so much because we put so much effort into it.

“For years, we came out of the Munster championships beaten with people questioning us, saying we couldn’t do it on the big stage. We knew we could, we always believed we could, every single year we came back and worked harder and harder.

“We’re lucky we have men like Darragh over us, raising standards., It’s such a tight group and I’ve been involved in a lot of teams that we close, but this is different.

“Everyone on the panel or backroom would do anything for each other. Sometimes, when you put in so much work, you get a stroke of luck and what you deserve. That’s what happened today.

“It became an obsession, without saying it openly. But each one of us individually put so much into it."

Will it give the Waterford senior hurlers a bounce?

“Hopefully it will,” said Mahony.

“But the last thing we need to do in Waterford is build up our chances. It’s ultra competitive and there’s lads inside there, and maybe a few more will be involved, but I think some people in Waterford came to Croke Park, we were nearly too used to losing.

“As James (O’Connor, Ballyhale manager) said inside there (dressing room) we were up and down.

“The whole of Waterford just needs to get behind the team and keep driving us on and not blowing us up – making us out to be more than we are. We’re at our best in Waterford when we’re working hard.”

Hard work was a recurring theme with Ballygunner speakers on Saturday.

“Philip mentioned a couple of people earlier, said Darragh O’Sullivan. “The likes of Denis Walsh who had a part to play in this story.

“There’s a guy in that group with us, David Franks, who’s one of these lads’ best friends. He came to us five years ago. There’s nobody has done any more than he has in getting us to where we are.

“He’s a phenomenal guy, a phenomenal friend of the lads, a phenomenal friend of the club, a phenomenal friend of mine and he’s a real, real decent human being and a phenomenal coach. His input into this should never be understated – how he stuck with us. I took up the job three years ago after being beaten by Ballyhale (2019 All-Ireland semi-final) and I met with David. I knew in December that Fergal (Hartley) probably wasn’t going to take up the role again, win lose or draw the All-Ireland. I was getting involved with Waterford minors and the chairman came to me and said, ‘Darragh, you’re going to have to do this’.

“I said, ‘I don’t need to do this – I don’t particularly want to do this. Get Fergal to stay on.’ They didn’t and I remember meeting David Franks down at the club and I said, ‘David, I need you to stay with us. The rest of the lads have stepped away.’ “He said, ‘Darragh, when I came to Ballygunner there weren’t too many people ringing me and asking me to get involved and the last thing I’m going to do is leave Ballygunner when I think they need me most’.

“That’s a testament of character. That year I probably asked five or six people to get involved as selectors and for various reasons they couldn’t. We were in a Munster final against Borris-Ileigh and it was just me and David and Seanie O’Donnell in the stand. It was a very, very lonely place.

“But David Franks is a phenomenal guy. It should never go understated what he has contributed to this group of players, the same with Denis Walsh. Go back and Fergal Hartley.

“We’ve been really, really lucky in Ballygunner that we’ve had really good guys. Martin Fogarty was here in the first year with Fergal (Hartley). Phenomenal guys. Building to what we’ve done today. That’s what’s happened. It’s happened over a long number of years.

“Do you know what? I think we can actually get better. We can improve. I think these guys will be hungrier and I think they’ll go again. Today’s for dreaming and we’ve dreamt and we’re there.”

Mahony didn’t forget other contributors either: “Lads that soldiered for years, literally. They will enjoy this so much because they know what went into it. The likes of Brian and David (O’Sullivan), Shane Walsh, Wayne and JJ (Hutchinson) – I could go on, Harley Barnes. There’s so many more people too. I saw the likes of Paddy Cooke in the stand after the match with tears in his eyes. Our best friends. We’re just so lucky that it’s such a group of lads. There are probably two or three age groups that have combined. There are brothers within the age groups and we just naturally came together.”