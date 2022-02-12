Galway make the most of Gearoid Hegarty's dismissal 

Allianz HL Division 1A

Galway 0-27

Limerick 1-18

Limerick remain without a win in the Allianz Hurling League after Galway eventually made their numerical advantage count following the 39th minute dismissal of Gearoid Hegarty.

The straight red card shown to Hegarty early in the second half was the game’s turning point, the half-forward the only player to be reprimanded by referee Fergal Horgan after a sizeable melee broke out in front of the Mackey Stand.

Given the row occurred after Galway players first blocked down a Cathal O’Neill point attempt and then shouldered Kyle Hayes over the sideline for a Galway line cut, the subsequent sending off of Hegarty provided a triple shot of momentum to the visitors.

And although Aaron Gillane struck the game’s first score after the red card to shove the All-Ireland champions 1-10 to 0-10 in front, five of the next six white flags arrived at the other end of the Gaelic Grounds.

Indeed, for the 37 minutes Galway had a man extra on the pitch, they outscored their opponents by 0-17 to 0-9. Included in this was seven unanswered points from the 61st minute to the sixth minute of second-half stoppages, Conor Cooney (0-3, 0-2 frees), Fintan Burke, Joseph Cooney (0-2), and Johnny Coen on target as the westerners recorded, for the second season in-a-row, a League victory over Limerick.

The Treaty had thrice edged one in front in the final quarter, but operating with a man less eventually took its toll on the home side.

It was Limerick who had marginally shaded an entertaining first-half, Kiely’s men returning to their dressing-room 1-9 to 0-10 in front.

Their slight edge in the physical stakes was perfectly encapsulated during the last play of the half as Gearoid Hegarty floored Galway newcomer Jack Hastings with a textbook shoulder before the 2020 hurler of the year was then fouled for a free that Aaron Gillane drilled between the sticks to leave two between them at the back.

Gillane both opened and finished the first-half scoring, the corner-forward pouncing for a trademark goal four minutes in when fielding a booming Kyle Hayes delivery before spinning away from his marker and lashing the sliotar past Éanna Murphy.

Galway’s last line of defence was all at sea as Hayes’ delivery dropped out of the night sky, but the resistance offered thereafter was much improved. Bar Cathal O’Neill, who hit three from play across the opening 35 minutes, there was no Limerick forward causing - or let cause - notable damage.

Having found themselves 1-1 to 0-0 behind inside five minutes, Galway boss Henry Shefflin would have been most pleased with the response summoned by his charges as they reeled off the game’s next five points - Cathal Mannion, Conor Cooney (0-3, 0-2 frees), and Hastings the providers - to hit the front on the quarter-hour mark.

A Gillane free, after a foul on Hegarty, and O’Neill’s second quickly returned the hosts in front and it was pretty much tit for tat from there to the break, the pick of the scores being a Fintan Burke sideline from inside the Galway half of the field on 25 minutes.

With Galway’s Cathal Mannion - named at corner-forward - playing further out the field, it meant full-forward Conor Whelan was regularly outnumbered when the visitors sought to find their inside target man. The Tribes finished the half with just one wide, but three of their efforts dropped short. Up the other end, Limerick were slightly more wasteful with five wides, four of those arriving in the first 11 minutes.

Limerick’s final wide count came in at 11, back-to-back defeats not exactly the League start they would have been hoping for or wanting. But given the manner in which they bounced back last year from consecutive League reverses, it would be foolish to read too much into these early season Limerick losses.

Scorers for Galway: C Cooney (0-10, 0-8 frees); F Burke (0-2 sidelines), C Mannion (0-4 each); J Cooney (0-3); R Glennon (0-2); J Hastings, C Whelan, T Monaghan J Coen (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane (1-6, 0-5 frees); C O’Neill (0-4); D Byrnes (0-2 frees), S Flanagan (0-2 each); B Nash, G Hegarty, R Connolly, T Morrissey (0-1 each).

GALWAY: E Murphy; J Fitzpatrick, Daithi Burke, J Grealish; G McInerney, P Mannion, F Burke; J Cooney, R Glennon; T Monaghan, C Cooney, J Hastings; E Burke, C Whelan, C Mannion.

Subs: G Lee for E Burke (48); D Morrissey for Fitzpatrick (56); David Burke for Grealish (59); C Fahy for Hastings (64); J Coen for Glennon (66).

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, R English; D Byrnes, B Nash, K Hayes; B O’Grady, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, C O’Neill, D O’Donovan; D Reidy, S Flanagan, A Gillane.

Subs: R Connolly for O’Donoghue (5 mins, inj); T Morrissey for O’Grady (HT); D Hannon for Connolly (49); G Mulcahy for Reidy (65); A English for Flanagan (66).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary).