Ballygunner v Ballyhale Shamrocks: Three big match talking points

1 Harry Ruddle goal

It’s hardly the greatest insight that a last-second goal for a team losing by two points helped decide a game, but Harry Ruddle’s late strike wasn’t just the headline score. It was also an endorsement of Ballygunner’s approach - retaining the ball patiently until the chance presents itself. In the first half it showed when Billy O’Keeffe had a sight of goal - blocked brilliantly by Brian Butler - but the Waterford men stuck to their principles and worked the chance on 63 minutes.

The easy option would have been to lorry the ball in on top of the full-forward line, but Ballygunner trusted their approach and got their due reward.

2 Ballygunner resilience

If the Waterford side had lost then their first half in particular would have been uncomfortable viewing. Ballygunner broke from the throw-in and got the ball to Dessie Hutchinson, who peeled over a beautiful shot . . . which hit the post. When Ballyhale worked the ball downfield they won a free TJ Reid converted. The Kilkenny side maintained that efficiency throughout the first half and led by three at the break, making Ballygunner’s eventual win even more impressive.

3 Pauric Mahony’s nerve.

Mahony has long been one of the most dependable free-takers in the game, regularly featuring as top scorer for Waterford and Ballygunner alike. The latter side needed him in the second half in particular, when it seemed as though Ballyhale would pull away. Mahony was unerring from frees, however. Little wonder that losing manager James O’Connor bemoaned some unnecessary frees his side gave away in the second half. With Mahony about there could only be one result, and the corner forward’s eye meant Ballyhale could never put their opponents away decisively - and it ensured Ruddle’s late goal wasn’t a consolation score.