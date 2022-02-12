Paul Crummey gets Dublin over Antrim hurdle

Allianz HL Division 1

Antrim 2-15

Dublin 2-19

DUBLIN found the answers in the second half to get the better of Antrim at a windy Corrigan Park and maintain their unbeaten start to 2022.

The Dubs scored their fourth victory in nine months over the Ulster side, but it was a much more uncomfortable occasion for them this time around as it took a Paul Crummey goal two minutes after Neil McManus brought Antrim to within one in the second period for the visitors to finally take a firm grip.

It was a difficult afternoon for Dublin as manager Mattie Kenny was absent following the death of his mother Annie just hours before throw-in. But his side would deliver in without him on the sideline.

Indeed, they raced into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead early on as it seemed they were on course for a comfortable afternoon, but despite paying into the wind, Antrim came to life with Conal Cunning and Neil McManus pointing in quick succession and after Keelan Molloy reduced the gap to one, the Saffrons hit the front as an inch-perfect ball from Eoghan Campbell found McManus in the left corner who turned James Madden and rifled to the net.

Points from Cunning and Niall McKenna followed with Antrim the dominant force as Dublin's shooting went awry.

Burke continued to carry the fight for the visitors who trailed by that goal in first half stoppage time when they were awarded a penalty as Paul Crummey was hauled down inside the area. Burke drilled the resultant penalty low to the net to leave the sides locked at 1-8 at the half as the rain poured down.

While Antrim were again first off the mark int he second period, Dublin began to turn the screw, outscoring the hosts by six points to two in the opening 15 minutes as they made the adjustments to snuff out the home attack.

That's not to say the Saffrons were completely shut down as Alan Nolan was forced into a smart save from Conal Cunning, but could do nothing to keep a 51st minute Neil McManus penalty out. That strike left just one between the teams.

However, the Dubs responded in perfect fashion as two minutes later, Eamon Dillon spun in from the left, played an inviting ball across goal and Paul Crummey was there to slam home.

Dublin were able to manage things from there on out as the pulled further clear with a range of scorers, while Neil McManus was left to carry the fight with points from frees, although three off-target would leave Antrim just too far behind in the final moments as they got to within four, but Dublin had their work done to claim victory.

Scorers for Antrim: N McManus (2-7, 0-5 frees, 1-0 penalty, 0-1 65), K Molloy (0-2), C Cunning (0-2), P Burke (0-1), N McKenna (0-1), C Johnston (0-1), J McNaughton (0-1) (free)

Scorers for Dublin; D Burke (1-9 (0-7 frees, 1-0 penalty), P Crummey (1-0), D Sutcliffe (0-2), F Whitely (0-2), E Dillon (0-1), C Crummey (0-1), J Madden (0-1), J Bellew (0-1), J Malone (0-1).

ANTRIM: Ryan Elliott; Niall O'Connor, Gerard Walsh, Stephen Rooney; Paddy Burke, Eoghan Campbell, Joe Maskey; Scott Walsh, Keelan Molloy; Niall McKenna, Domhnall Nugent, Neil McManus; Seaan Elliott, Conor Johnston, Conal Cunning.

Subs: Michael Bradley for S Walsh (54), Eoin O'Neil for D Nugent (54), James McNaughton for C Johnston (54), Daniel McKernan for K Molloy (69), David Kearney for N O'Connor (70)

DUBLIN: Alan Nolan; Andrew Dunphy, Eoghan O'Donnell, Cian O'Callaghan; John Bellew, Paddy Smyth, James Madden; Chris Crummey, Conor Burke; Dónal Burke, Rian McBride, Danny Sutcliffe; Fergal Whitely, Ronan Hayes, Paul Crummey Subs: Eamon Dillon for R Hayes (45), Jake Malone for R McBride (56), Aidan Mellett for P Crummey (59), Davy Keogh for J Bellew (6), Colin Currie for F Whitely (70)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)