Meath making winning start to NFL season

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1B

Meath 2-7

Cork 1-8

Goals from Emma Duggan and Orlagh Lally helped TG4 All-Ireland champions Meath get their Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1B campaign off to a winning start with victory over Cork at Páirc Tailteann this afternoon.

Eamonn Murray’s side held a 0-6 to 0-4 lead at the break in Navan and while Cork did go in front courtesy of an Emma Cleary goal, Meath re-established their advantage with those strikes from Duggan and Lally.

Stacey Grimes landed the opening score of the 2022 campaign from an early free before Lally added a fine point on two minutes. Orla Finn opened the Cork account moments later.

Grimes tagged on her second free after ten minutes but Katie Quirke was on target as Meath took a narrow 0-3 to 0-2 lead into the water break.

Cork levelled on the resumption with Laura O’Mahony scoring on the end of Cleary’s pass. And Meath were lucky to stay in front when Monica McGuirk saved brilliantly from Finn. Grimes added her third free before Niamh O’Sullivan dinked inside her marker and converted a terrific point for a 0-5 to 0-3 lead.

Quirke’s second score a minute later reduced the gap back to the minimum but Meath got the final score of the half with Grimes landing her fourth free for a two-point advantage at the break.

Cork had been reduced to 14 players moments earlier when Finn was shown a yellow card.

Grimes and Quirke swapped frees after the restart and in the 41st minute an inch perfect pass from Quirke found Cleary and she made no mistake with the finish. This handed Cork the lead for the first time but that 1-5 to 0-7 scoreline didn’t last long. A quick free from Grimes gave Duggan possession and she steadied herself before finishing to the net.

Cork tried to go back on the attack again but Meath claimed possession and ran at the defence with Aoibhin Cleary’s initial shot on goal blocked only for Lally to hop on the loose ball and finish it to the back of the net just before the second half water break. Meath were 2-7 to 1-5 in front and although Finn, Rachel Leahy and Ciara McCarthy all scored points Meath had enough in reserve to stave off the comeback.

Scorers for Meath: S Grimes 0-5 (5f), O Lally 1-1, Emma Duggan 1-0, N O’Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: E Cleary 1-0, K Quirke 0-3 (1f), O Finn 0-2 (2f), L O’Mahony 0-1, C McCarthy 0-1, R Leahy 0-1.

MEATH: M McGuirk; K Newe, MK Lynch, O Duff; S Ennis, E Troy, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, O Lally; M Thynne, E White, E Duggan; V Wall, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

Subs: A Leahy for White (37), C Smyth for Ennis (51), O Byrne for O’Shaughnessy (51).

CORK: M O’Brien; M Ambrose, S Leahy, M Cahalane; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, E O’Shea; A Hutchings, S Kelly; E Cleary, Á O’Sullivan, D Kiely; S O’Leary, K Quirke, O Finn.

Subs: R Leahy for Kiely (37), L Coppinger for Á O’Sullivan (37), R Phelan for S Leahy (46), C Moore for O’Brien (46), A O’Mahony for Kelly (47), C McCarthy for O’Leary (50), A Kelleher for Ambrose (57), E Kiely for Hutchings (57).

Ref: Brendan Rice (Down).