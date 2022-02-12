The Sem save their best performance until last

Having been pushed to the pin of their collar in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, St Brendan’s Killarney manager Kevin Cronin felt that their more difficult route to the Corn Ui Mhuiri decider paid dividends in their five-point victory over Tralee CBS at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Edging out Coláiste na Sceilge by a single point in the last eight (2-8 to 2-7), and Hamilton HS Bandon last time out, after extra-time (1-20 to 3-12), the ‘Sem’ entered the contest as underdogs to the ‘Green’, who had ridden roughshod over all before them in the earlier rounds.

“The way I look at a championship is that it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon to the finish, and we took our time.

"What happened in Cromane we know wasn’t pretty, and Mallow was tough work two weeks ago.

"But every step of the way, this team have been improving, they have been taking the advice on board, their support ethos as a team is strong, that all stood to us today,” he said.

“We played well towards the finish, a lot of people questioned whether we could turn up in the second half, but the scoreline there says volumes that we turned up in abundance. I’m absolutely thrilled for the boys, they put the shoulder to the wheel since September, and over Christmas, anything that we asked of them, they delivered.

“This is a day for them to enjoy. The boys kicked on in the second half, we took our chances, the boys worked well as a team, the workrate, the hunger and the motivation was there, and it really showed in the last 15 minutes.”

Tim McMahon of the Tralee CBS management team, had no complaints with the winners’ eventual five-point victory (0-17 to 0-12). After shooting the lights out in earlier rounds, things just never got going for the ‘Green’ on the day.

“The ‘Sem’, to their credit, put a lot of heat on us all over the pitch. All day long, we found it hard to deal with, and to get the ball out, particularly from the top half of the pitch from our goalkeeper. Credit to them, they put in a huge effort, and they were worthy winners,” he said. “We had a huge amount of turnovers, which is a reflection of the effort that the ‘Sem’ players put in. That really was the winning and the losing of the game. They put a lot of pressure on us to turn over the ball, we didn’t exert the same pressure on them. They got chances, and when their top forwards got on the ball at the top of the pitch, they were going to score against us.”