Leinster keep up pressure on URC leaders Ulster with bonus point win

Leinster 26 Edinburgh 7

Leinster moved to within one point of United Rugby Championship pace-setters Ulster with a convincing bonus-point triumph over Edinburgh at the RDS.

The hosts had suffered a pre-match set-back when Rhys Ruddock was forced out of the starting line-up with a minor quad injury and they also lost Ciaran Frawley following a high tackle from Connor Boyle that earned the Edinburgh flanker a yellow-card.

Leinster dug deep in Frawley's absence with converted tries from Josh Murphy and Nick McCarthy guiding them towards a 14-0 interval cushion.

This lead remained intact heading into the final-quarter of the action, but thanks to additional five-pointers courtesy of Vakh Abdaladze and Max Deegan, Leo Cullen’s charges safely came away with maximum points despite Emiliano Boffelli’s late consolation try.

Scorers for Leinster: Tries - J Murphy, N McCarthy, V Abdaladze, M Deegan; cons - R Byrne (3).

Scorers for Edinburgh: Try - E Boffelli; con - E Boffelli.

LEINSTER: J Osborne; T O’Brien, R O’Loughlin, C Frawley, D Kearney; R Byrne, N McCarthy; E Byrne, J Tracy, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Murphy; M Moloney, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: H Byrne for Frawley (20), P Dooley for E Byrne, V Abdaladze for Ala’alatoa, L McGrath for McCarthy (all 56), D Toner for Murphy (57), R Russell for Osborne, A Soroka for Moloney (both 73).

EDINBURGH: H Immelman; R Moyano, M Currie, J Lang, E Boffelli; C Savala, H Pyrgos; B Venter, A McBurney, L-R Atalifo; M Sykes, G Young; B Muncaster, C Boyle, M Kunavula.

Replacements: D Cherry for McBurney, J Armstrong for Atalifo (both 54), C Shiel for Pyrgos (57), C Hutchison for Lang (62), P Phillips for Young (63), S Grahamslaw for Venter (67), K van Niekirk for Boyle, J van der Walt for Savala (both 73).

Referee: A Jones (WRU).