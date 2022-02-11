Confident or concerned? How are Kilkenny approaching 2022

Half-full or half-empty?

Kilkenny face Tipperary in the NHL on Sunday (Semple Stadium, 3.45pm, TG4), having reached the All-Ireland semi-final last year.

Ballyhale Shamrocks have the All-Ireland senior club final on Saturday and Mooncoin took home the All-Ireland junior club title last weekend. Positive signs. But are Kilkenny people optimistic for 2022 in general?

As a former Kilkenny hurler and manager, Nickey Brennan’s views are worth considering, particularly as his role with Community Radio Kilkenny City means he sees hurling at all levels on Noreside.

“As far as standards are concerned, last year’s senior championship was very good. O’Loughlin Gaels might have won the final against Shamrocks, it wasn’t a foregone conclusion. It’s very competitive and last year was one of the best in a while,” he says.

“That probably applies across all grades, in fairness. Mooncoin came through the pack in the junior championship while we were surprised that Thomastown didn’t win the intermediate, with Henry Shefflin as manager. Glenmore beat them, though they didn’t click in the Leinster Championship and were beaten by Naas.”

Mentioning Shefflin, and his move to manage Galway, introduces another metric when it comes the health of the game: The number of Kilkenny players and coaches working outside the county.

“Richie O’Neill is with Henry in Galway, Michael Fennelly and Mick Kavanagh are in Offaly, Eddie Brennan was in Laois and with Cuala in Dublin. Charlie Carter is training teams in Wexford, Mark Dowling was with Thurles Sarsfields, Michael Dempsey was on the line with Loughmore-Castleiney.

“So there’s a lot of Kilkenny players training teams outside the county — and to be honest it might be no harm if we had a few of them involved with underage teams here, though that’s another day’s work. In general a lot of the players look ready for management when they step down from inter-county play themselves, and they’re well regarded.”

Brennan’s reference to the underage system is no accident. For years Kilkenny’s minors and U21s were the conveyor belt, but that seems to have stalled.

Kilkenny's Walter Walsh comes up against Eoghan Campbell of Antrim. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

“Kilkenny have won some Leinster minor titles recently but not All-Ireland titles. They were well beaten by Galway last year and Galway, in turn, were hockeyed by Cork.

“It’s not as if work isn’t going on behind the scenes but there’s a gap there at the moment. The Leinster Colleges senior hurling final is on this weekend in Nowlan Park but doesn’t have a Kilkenny team in it, St Kieran’s and Kilkenny CBS were knocked out in the semi-finals. That said, there are a good few Kilkenny players on the Good Counsel team which is involved in the final, but that’s where the bulk of the Kilkenny U20 team will come from, and we’re under pressure to perform at that level. We’ve had a couple of bad years there and we’d hope to do better this year, but Dublin will be a big obstacle.

“So we’re not setting the world on fire at underage — it’s not absolutely necessary to be winning All-Irelands all the time at underage either to have a flow of talent coming through to the senior team, but that flow is not maybe as strong as it could be.

“The players coming through don’t seem to have the same reputation. When Cork won the minor All-Ireland last year there were two or three players being mentioned in the context of the senior team.

“In Limerick Cathal O’Neill and Colin Coughlan were mentioned early on and are now on the senior panel and on the fringes of the team; we can’t say the same in Kilkenny.”

The great team of 10 years ago casts an intimidating shadow, and Brennan picks out particular attributes those players had which aren’t shared by all their contemporaries.

“They were exceptional hurlers, but under Brian Cody they also developed a savage appetite for winning and a ruthlessness when they were playing — they got caught a few times, but that’s in the nature of things.

“There was also a versatility in the players — different players could do a job in the full-back or half-back line, or in midfield and the half-forward line. That flexibility allowed management to change the flow of the game by moving fellas around to influence it.

“That’s not available any more, and when you don’t win an All-Ireland for a while then that can start to seep into the mentality. When Kilkenny were going well fellas went out with the expectation that they’d win every game, and that may not be the same now.”

In the short term, then, what are Kilkenny looking to get out of this league campaign?

“I asked Brian Cody after the Walsh Cup game against Wexford what he was looking for out of the league.

“It was clear that he wanted Kilkenny to be in a position to get going from the off when the championship starts.

“I don’t think they’re looking at winning the league particularly. They’ve beaten Antrim and they’ll expect to beat Laois, so staying in Division One shouldn’t be an issue.

“For Kilkenny, finding a full-back is one challenge. Conor Delaney came back last week but hurt his hamstring so he’s gone for a couple of weeks. Will they bring Huw Lawlor back from centre-back? There aren’t too many natural full-backs available.

“So the spine of the defence is an issue because Huw Lawlor is going well at centre-back but he’s still getting used to the position. Will Lawlor have to fill in at full-back this weekend against Tipperary?

“Don’t forget either that win, lose, or draw, the Ballyhale lads can’t solve everything when they come back after the All-Ireland club final. Players like Eoin Cody are going well, but TJ Reid can’t be expected to dominate games in his mid-30s, that’s not realistic.”

Half-full? Half-empty? Maybe just realistic.