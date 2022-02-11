Kerry sides bid to make up for lost time in  Corn Uí Mhuirí showpiece 

When Armin Heinrich pocketed his first Corn Uí Mhuirí medal in February of 2020, thoughts immediately turned to adding Hogan Cup silverware in the weeks following.

Tralee’s first Munster title in 13 years arrived exactly one week before the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Ireland, the then unfamiliar virus quickly bringing all sporting competitions to a standstill.

In the end, Heinrich and the Tralee class of 2020 never got to play their All-Ireland semi-final, never got to challenge for the Hogan Cup.

For those who’d be returning through the school doors the following September, thoughts turned to back-to-back Corn Uí Mhuirí titles, a feat no Tralee team had managed in 20 years.

Covid once again intervened, though, lockdowns two and three putting paid to post-primary GAA activity for the 2020/21 academic year. Time had now run out for many of Heinrich’s teammates, their completion of second-level education last June meaning they never got the chance to add to the medal won this month two years ago.

For Heinrich and fellow 2020 survivors Jordan Kissane and Conor Horan, the overriding emotion at being back in the provincial decider today is more disbelief than relief as the trio weren’t sure if Covid’s most recent variant would yet again knock school competitions on their head.

“When we won the last one, I was thinking I’d love one more. Then Covid hit and you are thinking, will I ever get the chance?” said Tralee CBS captain Heinrich, ahead of Saturday's 1pm throw-in in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney.

Armin Heinrich in action for Austin Stacks. Picture: Domnick Walsh

“There is a great buzz around the school and it is important to have a good buzz back, especially after the last two years with Covid. We are proud that we can represent the school on the big stage, which is something we aimed for at the start of the campaign,” added Heinrich, who was a second-half sub for Austin Stacks during their Munster club final defeat to St Finbarr’s last month

The Green have been the form team in this year’s competition, with eight points as close as any team has come of them. In the knockout stages, their margins of victory came in at 14 and 16 points respectively, with 8-31 tallied across these quarter and semi-final hammerings.





Corn Uí Mhuirí final - Three players to watch Jordan Kissane (Tralee CBS/Austin Stacks): One of three survivors from the Tralee CBS team that tasted Corn Uí Mhuirí glory, at St Brendans’ expense, this month two years ago. Kissane bagged 1-3 on that occasion, with his scoring contributions growing to even greater levels for the present campaign. The Green full-forward kicked 1-7 (0-6 frees) and 0-8 (0-6 frees) in their quarter and semi-final victories respectively. Add in the 1-2 from play he registered in their opening game and his total for the campaign to date stands at 2-17. Along with Thomas O’Donnell, these are the two forwards the Sem must clamp down on. William Shine (St Brendan’s/ Legion): Shine was part of the same Kerry minor attack as O’Donnell and Kissane that came up narrowly short to Derry in the delayed 2020 All-Ireland final last summer. And no more than Kissane, Shine is among that small group of players from across the Tralee and Killarney teams who featured in the 2020 Corn Uí Mhuirí decider. The Legion youngster will be looking to back up a semi-final performance where he kicked three from play, a mark, and five frees. Armin Heinrich (Tralee CBS/Austin Stacks): We couldn’t not include the Tralee captain in our list of three to watch. Most unusual is it for a secondary school student to be in possession of a county senior medal, and it certainly wasn’t a case that Heinrich was a peripheral member of the Austin Stacks panel that secured Kerry glory in December. Heinrich started Stacks' first-round win over then reigning champions East Kerry and was subsequently used off the bench during their county semi-final and final wins. That’s a nice bit of experience to bring to a schools set-up where from midfield he is a key cog in the wheel.

Tralee joint-manager Tim McMahon, however, rejects the assertion that his students have not been properly scrutinised en route to today’s final against St Brendan’s Killarney.

“We have been tested. Everyday when you go out in a knockout tournament is a test, you are being tested to see if you can win a match to go forward to the next round.

“But looking at the personnel involved with the Sem and the players on their team from inter-county teams the last couple of years, you always felt the ultimate test was going to be the Sem and that is the way it has worked out.”

St Brendan’s captain Cian McMahon experienced that same empty feeling as Heinrich two years ago when the Killarney students were denied the opportunity to play the All-Ireland Paul McGirr Cup (U16.5) final.

The Sem, unlike Tralee, had played and won their All-Ireland semi-final before the Covid shutdown, but no final ever took place, despite repeated appeals from themselves and St Pat’s Navan.

“After getting over Claregalway in the sem-final, for it to come to such an abrupt end was a tough one to take. Missing out on last year wasn’t ideal either, and so we feel it is time to redeem ourselves a small bit,” said McMahon, who was corner-forward on the Kerry minor team beaten in the delayed 2020 All-Ireland final last July.

The Sem, who top the Corn Uí Mhuirí roll of honour with 22 wins, six more than second-placed Tralee, are hoping to avoid an unwanted first of three consecutive final defeats.

Having let slip a 10-point second-half lead in the semi-final against Bandon’s Hamilton High School, before eventually getting the job done in extra-time, St Brendan’s manager Kevin Cronin knows nothing short of a 60-minute effort will suffice to bridge the five-year gap to their last win.

“I think a lot of teams would lie down and take their beating after blowing a 10-point lead, but there was no way we were doing that,” continued McMahon.

“We have had tough tests along the way and it definitely hasn’t been pretty at times, but it has stood to us in the long run and we have definitely become a closer team and panel because of it.

“No better time to peak than in the final.”