Kerry sides bid to make up for lost time in  Corn Uí Mhuirí showpiece 

One of three survivors from the Tralee CBS team that tasted Corn Uí Mhuirí glory, at St Brendans’ expense, this month two years ago. Kissane bagged 1-3 on that occasion, with his scoring contributions growing to even greater levels for the present campaign. The Green full-forward kicked 1-7 (0-6 frees) and 0-8 (0-6 frees) in their quarter and semi-final victories respectively. Add in the 1-2 from play he registered in their opening game and his total for the campaign to date stands at 2-17. Along with Thomas O’Donnell, these are the two forwards the Sem must clamp down on.
Shine was part of the same Kerry minor attack as O’Donnell and Kissane that came up narrowly short to Derry in the delayed 2020 All-Ireland final last summer. And no more than Kissane, Shine is among that small group of players from across the Tralee and Killarney teams who featured in the 2020 Corn Uí Mhuirí decider. The Legion youngster will be looking to back up a semi-final performance where he kicked three from play, a mark, and five frees.
We couldn’t not include the Tralee captain in our list of three to watch. Most unusual is it for a secondary school student to be in possession of a county senior medal, and it certainly wasn’t a case that Heinrich was a peripheral member of the Austin Stacks panel that secured Kerry glory in December. Heinrich started Stacks' first-round win over then reigning champions East Kerry and was subsequently used off the bench during their county semi-final and final wins. That’s a nice bit of experience to bring to a schools set-up where from midfield he is a key cog in the wheel.