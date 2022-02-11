Whose needs are greatest ahead of the ladies football league?

CORK

New manager in Shane Ronayne, although the bedding-in process should be shorter than with most managerial appointments given Ronayne’s familiarity with the current crop.

With All-Star Hannah Looney now based in America, Ronayne must source a midfield replacement to stand alongside new captain Máire O’Callaghan. Not an option at present is the injury-plagued Niamh Cotter who partnered O’Callaghan for the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin. Cotter's continuing back injury means she was not part of the 39-woman League panel announced earlier this week.

DONEGAL

During their three championship outings last year, Donegal tallied 5-31. All-Star Geraldine McLaughlin accounted for 2-22 - or 61% - of that total.

The scoring load needs to be spread more evenly in 2022 if Donegal are to close the gap to the big three of Cork, Dublin, and Meath. Manager Maxi Curran doesn’t need to unearth new forwards this spring as the talent is already there. It’s a case of getting the supporting cast to step into the spotlight.

DUBLIN

Manager Mick Bohan is back for a sixth season in this his second stint with the Dublin ladies, but how many of the team’s long-serving stalwarts have returned for another spin on the inter-county carousel?

Following the county’s failed five-in-a-row bid last September, Bohan said the defeat to Meath represented “the end of a road for probably half a dozen of that group”. Five starters from that defeat - including the trio of Sinead Aherne, Lyndsey Davey, and Siobhan McGrath who have been around the panel since the mid-2000s - are aged 30 or over, while substitute Niamh McEvoy is also in her 30s.

Bohan is likely to shed some light on who has remained on board and who hasn’t, following their League opener against Waterford tomorrow. If, as expected, there are retirements, the league will be used to find out who is capable of filling the gaps left by some of the game’s most gifted players.

GALWAY

Gerry Fahy’s decision to step down as manager just two weeks ago, after only one season in charge, has thrown the county’s senior set-up into a state of disarray as the 2022 season cranks into action. The county board has yet to appoint a successor, with members of last year’s backroom team overseeing training since Fahy’s unexpected and unexplained departure.

An interim management team will be in place for Saturday’s trip to Ballybofey, and with Galway minus the All-Ireland club winning Kilkerrin-Clonberne contingent, a chastening League opener looks on the cards.

Given the shortened inter-county calendar, Galway need to quickly find a new manager.

MAYO

The AFLW commitments of Sarah Rowe, Rachel Kearns, and the Kelly sisters affords manager Michael Moyles plenty of scope to look at new players in the weeks ahead. Also lining out in Australia at present is Aileen Gilroy. The 2017 All-Star opted out of the Mayo set-up last year and it remains to be seen if Moyles can persuade Gilroy to rejoin the ranks in 2022. Were she to return, it would significantly strengthen Mayo’s championship hand.

MEATH

Dunboyne’s run to the All-Ireland club semi-final last month means player of the year Vikki Wall and All-Star forward Emma Duggan are likely to be eased back into inter-county action across the coming weeks. Without their two mainstays early doors, Meath could struggle to pick up points.

Having been out of the spotlight in Division 2 this time last year, the first-time All-Ireland champions will be marked opposition this spring. How Eamonn Murray’s charges respond to such will be telling, as will be their appetite to back up a truly phenomenal 2021 campaign.

WATERFORD

Have been knocking on the door of the big four or five the last couple of years, but have yet to land a significant blow in a knockout championship fixture. Their improving trajectory of the last two seasons will be tested in a League where they have been lumped in with Meath, Dublin, and Cork. Claiming the scalp of one of the three would be enough to represent a satisfactory spring campaign. Pat Sullivan, who served as manager from 2015-18, is back for a second spell in the hot seat.

WESTMEATH

Incoming manager Michael Finneran has a rebuilding job on his hands as eight of the players who featured in last September's All-Ireland intermediate final win won’t be involved for the forthcoming League. From the missing eight, it has been reported locally that four - Aoife Brady, Johanna Maher, Jenny Rogers, and 2021 captain Fiona Claffey - are headed for retirement.

It is a rebuilding job that will need to be swift as Westmeath make the step up to the senior ranks later in the season.