Brian Whelahan: Give Mark Coleman a roaming brief

Offaly great Brian Whelahan believes Mark Coleman has to be allowed a freer role in order for Cork to succeed.

The best half-back of his generation, Whelahan felt the Cork captain needed to play a more expansive role than trying to keep tabs on Cian Lynch in a centre-back posting as was the case in last year’s All-Ireland final and Munster semi-final.

Ahead of Offaly’s Division 1, Group A clash with Cork on Sunday, it would appear Coleman is being retained at No 6. Whelahan has no issue with that so long as the Blarney man is protected and has a licence to go forward.

“There is no doubt he is a fantastic hurler,” said the two-time All-Ireland winner.

“He has all the attributes of the game. Cork didn’t get it right in the final in how they set up against Limerick. Cian Lynch was their link man, their danger man like Tony Kelly, TJ Reid, and Patrick Horgan, and he needed attention.

“Players like that can’t be allowed to get on as much ball as other players; otherwise they’re going to hurt you. Mark is such a cog in the Cork wheel that he probably needs to be doing a bit more hurling himself.

“I’m sure that 70 minutes of hurling in the All-Ireland final last year will have taught him a lot as to where he needs to go in the game. He is one of several fantastic Cork hurlers, but they know they all have to step up a couple of gears if they want Liam MacCarthy back again.”

Whelahan is obviously delighted that the game takes place in his hometown of Birr. Not that St Brendan’s Park is worth a few extra points to Offaly but it traditionally attracts a larger home crowd.

“We all want as much support as possible and the facts are more people have turned up in Birr for league games.

“Tullamore is a wonderful facility, I don’t want to get away from that, but when you have more than one venue that is suitable to hosting these games, it makes sense to use them.

“Waterford would be another example. They play games in Dungarvan and Waterford city and brought them to Lismore at times in the past. We’re very lucky to have a second facility that is up to scratch.”

In their first top-flight game in three years, Offaly were shown no mercy by Galway last weekend and Cork are heavily fancied to pick up a second win. Nevertheless, Whelahan hopes for a performance and expects the experience in the top flight will stand to them in the Joe McDonagh Cup later in the year.

“When you’re not involved at the top table, as a manager or a player you’re often wondering what it would be like to play the top teams,” says the former Faithful County manager.

“Offaly don’t have to wonder now and it could be a very tough lesson, but at the same time it is an opportunity. I presume the whole ethos in the group is preparing for the championship. Offaly are Joe McDonagh right now and they’re not going to be playing Limerick or Cork. But they have to be testing themselves and the only way you do that is against the best. While most people expect Cork to win comfortably, the feeling here is if we put up a good battle and get the crowd behind them it could ignite something.”