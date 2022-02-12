Dara Mullin: Kilmacud Crokes have learned how to close the deal

The traditional run-in to a big game means a player staying away from his usual haunts. Avoiding talk about The Match, getting trapped in lengthy conversations which drain the energy.

Unless you’re a Kilmacud Crokes player. Dara Mullin laughs at the prospect of avoiding certain places in Dublin just in case people want to talk about the All-Ireland club final.

“To be honest with you, it doesn’t happen too often. Everyone is excited about the game and everybody is wishing you well. It doesn’t really bother me that much; I can’t speak for other lads. You kind of just have to smile and take the good wishes and hopefully we’ll get the result.”

Other traditional markers of the club side are visible in Kilmacud, though.

“On our side we don’t have any players from outside the club that aren’t homegrown, which is probably a first for us for a while.

“Previously you would always have a couple of lads from outside the club. I think we have six sets of brothers on the team [squad] so it’s very much like a close-knit family. A lot of the lads are kind of the same age and played with each other all the way up through underage teams in Kilmacud.

“We probably have quite a tight-knit squad at the moment, but it’s not even the fact that we have brothers or cousins or different things like that on the team.

“I think that just comes from the culture within the team, that’s kind of set by the players. Yeah, we would consider ourselves to be quite tight – and I’m sure Kilcoo are the same in that regard.” (Note: those brothers? “Myself and Michael,” says Mullin. “Darren and Aidan Jones, Darragh and Paraic Pursell, Andy and Ross McGowan, Kieran and Jeff Kenny, Craig and Carl Dias.”)

Something that tightened the bond was the surprise defeat by Mullinalaghta four years ago, surely?

“I tore my hamstring two weeks previously in the semi-final against Portlaoise, so I wasn’t able to start that game,” says Mullin.

“I had no chance at all. It was a 10cm tear that I’d done to myself, so I’d done a right good job on it.

“I think it was actually myself and Dan O’Brien, who’s now playing for us in the backs, he was doing water boy with me that day. So, the two of us were kind of laughing before the Leinster final the last day, reminiscing about 2018.

“It was great to finally take part in a Leinster final and it was great to get the right result.”

Mullin can go back even further with the club and big games, mind.

“The first one that sticks out in my mind is 2009 when Crokes beat Crossmaglen in the final.

“I think I was 14 at the time, gearing up for Feile and just being in awe of these guys and seeing what can be achieved if you just put your head down.

“I think that 2009 team, in particular, inspired a lot of the lads that are playing now to try to get to that level and emulate what they achieved.”

Emulating that achievement means showing the kind of control of proceedings they managed in the semi-final win over Padraig Pearses.

“That’s something we have worked on over the last couple of years; we have often got into positions where we were in there with a shout to win the game in the last ten minutes and maybe haven’t seen it out as well as we would have liked.

“That’s something we have learned from league and championship games over the last few years and we have tried to really focus on closing out the game and trying to win the game whenever we can.

“Any game we win or lose, we are always trying to take learnings from it, whether is it challenge, league, championship we are always either reviewing it after the game or a couple of days later - to try and pick out one or two things we were happy with and maybe one or two things that we were not happy with.

“We’re trying to take learnings the whole time, to try and improve to reach our potential.”

They’re without two significant figures today - Cian O’Sullivan, who retired last year, and Paul Mannion, who’s injured.

“Obviously we’d love to have Paul playing, given the quality that he is. But no matter who it was that was going to go down we always have the mantra of ‘next man up.’

“There have been plenty of other injuries of lads throughout the year, so no matter who it is we always take pride in the strength of our squad and being able to slot in a new player who will be able to contribute as much as the person they are playing.

“Cian retired last year due to physical reasons but he was of huge importance to us throughout the last couple of years.

“The experience, the small little tips, the class he brings was huge for us and the same with Paul; both of them are two great lads and they help out in the club, inspiring the younger generations to come through and try and play senior with Crokes, and maybe push on with Dublin after that as well.

“Paul is definitely 100 per cent involved. He has obviously got a wealth of experience from playing in these big games, playing against different types of teams.

“Both tactically and personally trying to help different players that haven’t maybe experienced these sort of big days before, and just being an outlet really for anybody really - whether going for a cup of coffee or going kicking and him giving advice on techniques he uses to strike the ball better.

“He’s been a huge help to the group, and we’re very lucky to have him.”