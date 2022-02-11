Always ahead of the game: Why the magic of Mickey Moran still amazes

The week before the last All-Ireland club football final in 2020, Kilcoo joint-captain Conor Laverty was holding court at the team’s press event.

Through his prospector’s beard, the secrets escaped as reporters drilled down on the Tao of their manager, Mickey Moran.

Usually, some players might be coy about how these things come about, but Laverty threw the doors open. Kilcoo had won seven Down county titles in a decade but they couldn’t land an Ulster title.

So they made a play for the man who had won three of them in four years with Slaughtneil.

They had lost a county final to Burren, and they needed to dig a heel into the turf.

“We identified Mickey Moran as the man we would like to be our manager,” said Laverty.

“By getting Mickey, I thought it was a great statement by the club, of their intent and ambition.”

That ambition brought them to extra-time of that All-Ireland final against Corofin. It brought them their second Ulster title in a landslide win over Derrygonnelly Harps. It’s brought them back to Croke Park and another All-Ireland final to face Kilmacud Crokes on Saturday evening.

The next line was the real jam.

“Just Mickey as a person, I do believe that he has made us a better club, he has made us better people and a better team. He has had a serious effect on us, right across the whole club.”

It’s a common theme.

Go to Francis McEldowney of Slaughtneil. Under Moran, he made his county debut for Derry. When Moran walked into that dressing room there was already respect there for him.

Slaughtneil were perennial challengers for the Derry title, but apart from the 2004 triumph, everyone else stood back and knew that the self-implosion was never far away in the heat of battle. They were addicted to self-destruction. Red cards were priced in but always catastrophic.

Mickey Moran ahead of an Ulster Championship match as Slaughtneil manager in 2014. Picture: Oliver McVeigh

So, Moran took decisive action.

“We were there knocking on the door for a long time and maybe our discipline had been letting us down through the years. Myself, mostly!” laughs McEldowney.

“So he came in and made me captain. And he forced the responsibility onto me where I had to be setting an example. It kept me on the right side of it and it did work for him!”

In the four years that Moran was with Slaughtneil, they only had one more red card in Championship football. The great pity for them was it arrived just before half-time of the 2017 All-Ireland final against Dr Crokes and cost them dearly.

In April, Moran will turn 70. He’s been operating in top-level football for half a century now. Everywhere he goes, he leaves disciples.

“I always remember at the end of 2008 when I heard it on the radio that Mickey Moran had been installed as Leitrim manager,” recalls Emlyn Mulligan, adding, “I almost crashed the car!

“There was a mental buzz around it. I was just a young lad but obviously I knew what he had achieved in the past and he had Mayo and probably got a raw deal with them in ’06.

“He really did change the thinking. Maybe the results didn’t come our way but in terms of tactically, in terms of preparation, strength and conditioning, he was away ahead of the game then in what we had experienced.” How so?

“Looking back, a lot of our play would have been old-school, with old-school coaching as such.

“You played games, but it was going out and going at it.

“With Mickey it was games. Obviously small-sided games, mixed games, but everything would have been stopped and people pulled in, tactics would have been discussed.

“It was all about coaching. From the simplest little things, fist-passing, kick-passing, it was just relentless in them in terms of repeat, repeat, repeat.”

Mickey Moran when he was Donegal manager in 2002. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Every element of the game was discussed and analysed. From the throw-in, there was a set-play. Most teams were into humping a sideline ball downfield. Moran wanted a choreographed set of movements to secure possession.

He brought Ollie Cummins to assist with the S&C. Mulligan hadn’t done a chin-up in his life before that, but Cummins set about transforming bodies while Moran and his accomplice John Morrison worked to feed their minds.

It’s that cerebral quality to Moran that keeps him young, insists Mayo’s Billy Joe Padden who loved the season they had with him in 2006.

“The fact that he is still relevant as well doesn’t surprise,” says Padden.

“Back then, he was constantly wanting to learn. He had John Morrison with him at the time and the two of them were constantly bouncing ideas off each other in terms of what they were doing in training.

“Not only that, they would have been talking to you on the side of the pitch and asking what you thought on issues. Just constantly looking for more information.

“He would have looked at the Kilcoo lads and thought there was something for him to learn himself. Conor Laverty is heavily involved in coaching so he would have enjoyed going in there and working with him.”

Relationships are important to Moran. After bringing in Cummins for Leitrim in 2009, he brought him along to Slaughtneil and now Kilcoo to take care of their conditioning.

To most people, he remains if not quite aloof, a somewhat remote figure. His coaches Conleith Gilligan and Richard Thornton do the media stuff before and after games. Both men jumped at the chance to work with Moran.

Mickey Moran, left, in his days as Sligo manager.

“He had very positive relationships with all of our lads,” says Padden.

“I am sure you could go round all the teams that he has coached and you will have a bunch of lads that will all say the same, that, ‘You know what, I really enjoyed working with him.’”

Here he stands, almost 70, chasing his second All-Ireland title to go with 1993 when he was the coach of the Derry team.

And yet, a positive outcome wouldn’t be enough to tear him away from the process of what he enjoys the most.