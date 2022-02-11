Tom Ryan feels sorry for Cork in stadium 'dilemma'

Cork GAA would not have taken the decision to move two of their senior championship games outside Páirc Uí Chaoimh lightly, says GAA director general Tom Ryan.

Referring to 2014 when the Kerry-Mayo All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay had to be moved to Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds due to an American football colleges game being played in Croke Park, Ryan explained the GAA faced a similar situation.

As Cork strive to pay back their stadium debt, Ed Sheeran concerts have been arranged for Páirc Uí Chaoimh at the end of April. However, as a result the pitch won’t be ready in time for the Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry on May 15 and the Round 4 SHC fixture with Clare, which has now been brought forward to May 1.

Those games will be played at Páirc Uí Rinn and Semple Stadium respectively and Ryan acknowledged the board faced a “dilemma”.

He remarked: “It’s really difficult. We have been in the same position here in the past in terms of moving events around. It’s a question of balancing priorities and finding the right mix. It may well not be the case that games have to move out.

“I’m sure it was a very difficult decision for the county board. I’m sure they didn’t take it lightly. I know it’s not ideal but speaking personally I know that we have been in that position so I sympathise with that dilemma.”

Last September, Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s debt was €29,741m, €21.811m of that owed to Bank of Ireland with loan terms extended until 2028. Croke Park had been owed €7.929m. In 2018, Cork made in excess of €1m from three Sheeran concerts in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

GAA director of finance Ger Mulryan said there will be monies available at central level for the four stadium projects the GAA had planned prior to the pandemic. St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge, Waterford city’s Walsh Park, Páirc Tailteann in Navan and Belfast’s Casement Park had all been earmarked for redevelopment.

State funding had also been promised - €4.8m for St Conleth’s Park, €3.753m for Walsh Park and €6.2m for Páirc Tailteann - and Mulryan confirmed the grants were still in place. “We have been liaising with government as these projects have been progressing.

“St Conleth’s in Newbridge is pretty much ready to go and hopefully will get up and running this year. Walsh Park, we’re working with a slightly revised plan of works for that stadium but it is in train and that should show momentum over the next couple of years. Equally, with Páirc Tailteann in Navan and that one is probably progressing a little bit slower than the other two.”

Meanwhile, Ryan admits the organisation faces a major difficulty to meet gender representation quotas on their committees.

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has raised the possibility of withholding funding from sports bodies who do not appoint more women to their boards.

In his annual report, Ryan conceded the GAA have a major task on their hands to meet the 40% target by the end of next year.

He wrote: “A key objective of the leadership and governance target area for the sporting sector in general is to progress towards greater gender balance in board membership of bodies that are funded by the state. Minister Chambers has asked that all NGBS achieve 40% gender representation on their boards by the end of 2023.

“Clearly, this poses a particular challenge for the GAA on a number of fronts. Our Coiste Bainistiochta, in common with management boards at all levels in the organisation, is not appointed but is voted upon democratically. And of course we don’t govern women’s sport.

“I mention these not as excuses not to comply, merely simply to highlight a difficulty ahead. There are two ways that we can respond to this imperative… we can either rail against it or we can do our best to embrace the spirit of what is envisaged while being mindful and highlighting the challenges.

“We are starting from a good position. Ours is a family organisation. Women are a sizeable proportion of the crowd at every match everywhere; we have many women in executive role at club level already. We need to consider how best to attract and interest those people to pursue involvement at county level and beyond.”

Ryan added: “We have not perhaps devoted the same degree of attention to our governance and management structures, where the same architecture has been in place for a long time. Looking to the future, I fully expect that we will apply ourselves with equal enthusiasm to reappraising these structures in order to make sure that the Association continues to operate to best effect and maintains its preeminent place in Irish sport and Irish life.”