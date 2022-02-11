Eoin Cadogan: Living the player's clock, right down to the second breakfast

Strolling down the hill last Saturday towards Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the atmosphere and excitement hit me.

Young and old heading in the one direction with the shoulders back, colours obscured under layers of jackets and scarves, optimism high, and expectation tangible for 2022. My timing was slightly off being a spectator. We were parked up and outside Páirc Uí Chaoimh an hour and a half before throw-in waiting for the gates to open.

Old habits.

Being honest, throughout Saturday as a whole, the mind and body was programmed into getting myself prepared physically and mentally for whatever game was in front of me.

For the spectators, Saturday was a route out of home, meeting friends, and letting the young players of the future in the stands pick out their favourite club and county players. I still remember watching Brian Corcoran, Seanie McMahon of Clare, Ciaran Carey of Limerick either in the flesh or on the television and heading out to the garden recreating high catches and long clearances.

For the players, preparation starts long before throw-in on a cold and wet Saturday night. They (nearly said ‘we’) are creatures of habit. Habits build consistency. Consistency leads to performance. Each game is a dress rehearsal to see what works best so that come championship everything is like clockwork.

While I shuffled into my seat to get a bird’s eye view of the warm-ups and new players on display, I subconsciously ran through the typical routine I had as a player for evening games at home. Let’s say, as with last Saturday, it’s a 5pm throw-in.

7am: An extra hour in bed is a welcome from my usual 5.30am rise. The basic porridge and honey for breakfast No. 1 of the day. Fuelling is critical and every player is different. Typically matchday fuelling starts 48 hours before as players are less nervous and have a better routine than a weekend. Even if some nerves creep in on gameday the fuel tank has been filled in the days previous.

Jerseys. Deep heat (for the old lads), band work, mobility work, a few words of encouragement to the young lads around you who are getting a shot and final messages from coaches. 4.35pm-5pm: Warm up. This for me was always a case of getting up the gears at your own pace. Doing the simple things and verbalising to the players on the same line as me that we were moving well. Then it’s showtime.



The league can be very different for a player depending on what stage of his career he’s at. Looking back now I’d break it down to three stages:

18-23: As a player you’re learning your trade and showing management that you’re up for the battle and have the capability to be a part of the squad. If a game goes brilliantly you’re the answer to a certain position; even if a game goes poorly, they’re given plenty more opportunities as it takes a while to get up to speed with the intensity and physicality of senior inter-county hurling.

Management might have doubts if you can cope with the 21-year-old corner-forward who’s the next big thing. As I strayed over 30, I realised that experience, positioning, timing, and a bit of cuteness goes a long way when you need every little edge against the Gillanes, Callanans, Bennetts, and other top-class forwards in the country — especially in the full-back line because, don’t kid yourself, it’s survival mode in there all of the time.

Strictly from a Cork perspective, they’ll be delighted to have got a win under their belt on the first outing against Clare. Having been parked up for the past five months, Cork pulled out of the garage and stuttered in the first 20 minutes before clicking into third gear and cruising home. That 18-23-year-old group consisting of Ger Mellerick, Ciaran Joyce, and Rob Downey all showed how much value they can bring to the group in their new positions.

For Clare, Brian Lohan will be disappointed with a poor showing and it highlights the over-reliance on Tony Kelly and John Conlon at 6. I expected a bit more bite to it considering how close Clare were to Cork last year in the qualifiers but prepare yourself for plenty of shadow boxing from all teams in the league. Early days for everyone. Mistakes will happen but the more experienced player will be programmed to reset, refocus, and zone in on the next ball, next play, next league game.

And just like life, the game goes on.