Ballygunner turn down Croke Park visit to keep same approach ahead of final

It’s three weeks since Ballygunner got past Slaughtneil to make the All-Ireland club final. Three weeks that were needed, says manager Darragh O’Sullivan.

“It does make a difference. I know a lot of people would be saying to have two weeks between games is ideal, and it probably is, but I was talking to the physio the other night and she said the extra week was vital.

“It made a difference, she was saying - if we’d had to play a week earlier we’d have been in a worse place in terms of having fellas right and ready.

“That game, against Slaughtneil, was such a physical test that we needed that extra time to recover.

“We got everything from them that we expected, put it that way; we weren't surprised at anything they threw at us that day, and given how those lads have performed, at that level, it was no surprise. It was a really tough game that we had to get through, and we got through.”

Ballygunner are a vastly experienced side but this is a first All-Ireland club final. They’ve been trying to keep the approach consistent, and if that means passing up on fact-finding missions, so be it.

“The GAA gave us the option to go up to Croke Park ahead of the final, in fairness, but we didn’t take them up on it, because we want to treat the final the same as every other game that we’ve played this year.

“We didn't go to Pairc Ui Chaoimh before playing Kilmallock in the Munster final, we didn’t got to Ennis before playing Ballyea, and we didn’t go to Parnell Park before playing Slaughtneil.

“Now, eight or nine of the lads would have played in Croke Park anyway, but that’s our logic in terms of treating the game like any other.

“We’re trying to manage the hype as best we can, because there’s a lot of that around. And it’s great, but we need to make sure the lads are ready for the game so we’re trying to shelter them from that as much as possible. We need them to play the game at 3 o’clock on Saturday, not during the week in Waterford, but we won’t know, obviously, until Saturday afternoon.”

It’s a perennial challenge for teams appearing in a first All-Ireland final. The hype exists. It just has to exist for everyone apart from the players.

“In honesty if you go down to the shop for a bottle of milk it can take you an hour to get in and out because people are talking about the match,” says O’Sullivan.

“And that’s lovely, it’s great for the community here, but we’re trying to keep the lads away from it to an extent.

“It’s a balancing act because it’s great for the club, there’re great activities going on in the school around the match, which is brilliant.

“We just have to make sure the lads are ready, and they’re experienced enough, too - even the younger players on the panel have been through Harty finals, while a lot of the older lads have been through it all with Waterford.

“But you’d be naive if you didn’t try to manage it, otherwise too much energy goes into that which would be better used on Saturday.

“And Ballyhale have had that experience for years - they’ve been there so often they won’t be fazed by having TV cameras around this week.

“They’re an excellent team, obviously, with threats all over the field. We have enough on our plate getting the lads right to face that test without complicating things by getting carried away with all the hype.”

They’ve come through the preparations in good nick, even if O’Sullivan was biting his nails during their practice matches.

“Everyone got through the semi-final against Slaughtneil okay, thank God. We’ve had a couple of internal games since then and in honesty you’d be watching them on the edge of your seat, hoping the lads would get through ok.

“Tim O’Sullivan is a long-term absentee with the cruciate but apart from them we expect to have everyone to pick from.

“It’s building now, definitely. We’re getting good wishes from other clubs, I’m even getting texts from a few lads who wouldn’t have been in touch for a long while.

“People appreciate it’s a big game for us - and a big game for Waterford, too. It’s a big challenge ahead of us this weekend, but it’s also great to have that challenge.”