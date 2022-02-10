Annual accounts lay bare €25m cost of Covid, but GAA has 'turned the corner'

GAA chiefs have confirmed a €25m financial hit as a result of the pandemic.

Releasing their annual accounts for 2021, which recorded central GAA revenue of €68.3m and a bottom line consolidated surplus of €1.9m, the full financial impact of the pandemic was also laid bare.

GAA Director of Finance Ger Mulryan revealed a stark Covid related deficit of €25.2m over the course of the 2020 and 2021 accounts.

Despite that sobering figure it's still a positive overall picture for the GAA with a national surplus of €13.5m confirmed for 2021 - compared to a €34m deficit for 2020.

Broken down, the €13.5m figure constitutes €1.9m from central coffers, €3.3m from provincial councils and €8.3m from individual counties.

The 2021 accounts are distorted slightly by the fact that it's an 11-month trading period up to the end of last September which takes into account two separate Championships.

The 2020 Championships were played in late 2020 while the 2021 competitions were played in their traditional summer months.

Finance chief Mulryan said that the GAA has 'turned the corner on the negative impact that Covid has had'.

The €1.9m consolidated surplus is a giant improvement on the €27.1m deficit experienced in 2020 with gate receipts of €11.7m recorded in 2021, compared to just €3.7m in the first year of the pandemic.

Sponsorship and media income also came in at €26.9 in 2021 compared to just €9.1m in 2020.

The GAA was significantly buttressed by state funding with €29.8m recorded in the 2021 accounts, ultimately keeping the amateur organisation afloat.

Croke Park Ltd recorded a €5.9m deficit for 2021 and, as in 2020, didn't make any contribution to overall national coffers. Between 2006 and 2019, the company which runs the stadium's affairs pumped €117.5m into the association's central level finances.