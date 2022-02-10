Ladies football: New-look Kerry renew Tipp rivalry

A relatively new-look Kerry will face Tipperary in the opening game of Division 2A of the Lidl National League in Killarney on Sunday where their recent rivalry only adds spice to the mix.

“It’s a bit mad to be facing them after we beat them in a relegation play-off last summer. You certainly know you’re starting at the deep end when you face Tipp in the first match back,” Kerry wing-back Cáit Lynch says.

Retaining their senior status in their last game of 2021 was a matter of pride for the Kingdom.

“It was a tense couple of weeks beforehand and a tense game. We all knew we had to get that win, not just for ourselves as players but for Kerry football to retain our status as a senior team.

“It was absolutely not the way we wanted to finish the championship. We won it well in the end but you can never switch off in ladies’ football. Things can swing in a minute, as I know all too well.”

Lynch actually got a job with the LGFA’s league sponsors Lidl, in their Dublin HQ, last summer.

That wasn’t a problem during lockdown as she was working from home in the Kingdom but she’s back working in Tallaght since October, giving her a huge commute now for training and home games.

“Anna Galvin is also based in Dublin. It would be great to share the journey up and down but we have different work schedules sometimes. It is good to share whenever we can so you’re not talking to yourself in the dark.

“Last year we were training in the (GAA’s) Centre of Excellence back in Currans. We’re not there at the moment but hoping to get back in there because it’s great to have the consistency of knowing where you’re going and having that level of facilities as well.”

Lynch already knows the road home thanks to Castleisland Desmond’s great run in the past year — they only lost out to Castlebar in the All-Ireland intermediate semi-final last month by a goal.

Desmond’s stars like herself and Lorraine Scanlon will need time to ease themselves back in and Darragh Long and Declan Quill’s side also start the season without some big names.

Aislinn Desmond and Louise Galvin will be hard replaced she says.

Desmond’s retirement just before Christmas was a massive loss and not just because the 2015 All-Star was the long-time team captain.

“Aislinn has put in so many big years for the county. There wasn’t a place in defence she didn’t play and she was such a leader. An absolute rock.

“Getting Louise back after her rugby (international career) was such a bonus. She just fitted in straight away. She brought huge strength and pace and always had the football (skills) and was also such a great leader.”

Yet Kerry are hoping that some of the experience their younger players gained in two big games in 2020 will pay off.

They also reached the Division 2 final where they were beaten by eventual All-Ireland senior champions Meath, a first Croke Park outing for some of them.

Tipperary also start the season without two of their biggest names.

Aishling Moloney tore her cruciate last June and has since had a slight set-back so her return date may not come until this Summer — while Aisling McCarthy had her WAFL season ended last weekend when she fractured her wrist.