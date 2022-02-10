Niall Morgan: Time to end handy route for Kerry and Dublin

Niall Morgan has urged GAA Congress to level the playing field by adopting the Green proposal for changes to the Football Championship next weekend.

A round-robin format would remove the obvious advantages enjoyed by Dublin and Kerry, who coast through to the All-Ireland knockout stages virtually unopposed year after year. Ulster teams, on the other hand, must battle through a fiercely competitive provincial Championship to remain on course.

Tyrone’s All-Star goalkeeper, a member of the GPA’s national executive committee, believes change is necessary, and that a departure from the traditional format is the way forward.

Option B, favoured by the players’ body, would see the League and Championship linked, feeding into round-robin groups.

“I think it could re-ignite the Championship,” said Morgan.

“In the interest of fairness, it will give everybody a chance to start from an equal footing whenever we get to the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland. It’s about a level playing field for all.

“As it stands, Dublin and Kerry basically get a straight route through.

“Even allowing for the back door, in Ulster, there’s a very tough Championship to get through before you can even get to face one of those teams.

“It’s a serious advantage whenever you don’t have to play your best players the whole way through. You can rest players and get them right for the big games.

“The straight knock-out format did ignite it a bit over the last couple of years.

“I know we caught Kerry on the hop last year, but they don’t get caught too often.

“We know Ulster is the most competitive Championship. If we’re looking to win our province, which we do want to, we have to peak during it, before we even get through to the All-Ireland stage. Other teams can peak at different stages, so surely it’s an advantage to peak at the right time.”

Speaking as he renewed his role as ambassador for Precision Goalkeeper Gloves, Morgan predicted an even more cutthroat Ulster series.

“There’s been ourselves, Donegal and Monaghan there for a long time, but now Armagh and Derry are coming very strong with challenges, and Cavan won the provincial title in 2020.

“There’s no signs any of those counties are going to let up, so it’s only going to get stronger.

“You can ask, is Munster going to get any stronger? Yes, Cork are now in Division Two, but will they really be able to hold a candle to Kerry?

“The same in Leinster, where Kildare are coming, but are they really going to challenge Dublin all the way?”