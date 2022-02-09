Kilcoo focused on Croker: 'If you wanna win the All-Ireland, you have to be obsessed'

Recently Corofin and Galway star Kieran Fitzgerald described Kilcoo, the side the westerners defeated in the All-Ireland club SFC final two years ago, as “men possessed” in that game.

Paul Devlin of Kilcoo doesn’t disagree.

“If you wanna win the All-Ireland, you kinda have to be obsessed. You have to look at all aspects of yourself and every other player has to buy into it too. It’s not every day you get to play in an All-Ireland final, never mind win one. We’re lucky we’re getting a second chance.

“We just have to make the most out of the opportunity. I would like to think most of our boys would be obsessed in trying to achieve something we’ve always dreamed of.”

What were the lessons they took out of that defeat at the hands of Corofin?

Paul Devlin of Kilcoo. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“Probably just composure — I thought could have been better throughout our game.

“Another thing we took out of it was probably belief, belief in ourselves that in normal time we took Corofin to the pin of their collar with a man down for near half of the second half. You can dwell too much on the loss of it, you can only see what positives we can take out of it as a team and progress from it.”

Did that belief get a boost in their semi-final win this year over St Finbarr’s, another game that went to extra-time despite the Down side being hot favourites?

“The St Finbarr’s game was definitely a game we needed,” says Devlin. “It really did take us down to our feet firmly on the ground again. It just shows we’re not the finished article yet, far from it.

“It was perfect preparation going into this weekend.

“They’re the best team in Munster, so we just take it on merit we had to put a performance in against Finbarr’s. I thought they were very underestimated — any time I saw them, they were very strong around the middle and other areas of the field. We’d never take them for granted.

“They did have us by the collar but we don’t seem to panic. Before half-time they went up a few scores but you just have to adapt and produce the goods. Sometimes when you’re to the pin of your collar, you have to come out fighting and to be fair, we responded really well.”