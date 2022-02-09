Kevin O'Donovan: Right or wrong, cold commercial reality makes Ed Sheeran a 'gamechanger' for Páirc

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan has not ruled out the possibility of Páirc Uí Chaoimh playing host to music concerts during future Munster championship windows.

Two Ed Sheeran concerts at the venue in late April have cost the Cork hurlers home advantage for their Munster SHC Round 3 game against Clare on May 1, which will now be played at Semple Stadium, meaning Kieran Kingston's team will enjoy home advantage for only one of their four round-robin games.

The Cork footballers, meanwhile, have seen their May 7 Munster semi-final against Kerry moved from Páirc Uí Chaoimh down the road to the 15,000-capacity Páirc Uí Rinn.

Going forward, O’Donovan said the Cork County Board executive and Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium board will need to review on an annual basis whether the venue stages concerts while the Munster Championship is ongoing.

The CEO quashed speculation that Cork officials agreed to the Ed Sheeran concerts without knowing the time of year Sheeran would be playing at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. He added that there is no negotiating with artists over the dates they play at a particular venue.

O’Donovan defended the decision to include Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Sheeran’s 2022 Irish tour, remarking that Cork GAA needs concerts “to turn around the stadium’s financial position”.

As of last September, the stadium debt stood at €29,741m. €21.811,579 of that figure is owed to Bank of Ireland, while €7.929m is owed to Croke Park.

Although not providing an estimated figure as to how much the Ed Sheeran concerts will pull in, O’Donovan said they are “game-changers” for the stadium.

“Everyone knows the situation the stadium is in, financially. We want it to be a success, part of that success is concerts,” said O’Donovan.

“I want to quash any speculation that we made the decision blind to the inter-county season. That's not true. We would never try to escape and hoodwink people into saying it was all some big mistake.

“It was discussed at length over time by our stadium board, by our county executive, and with the management teams of both groups. And while we didn't have the specific [dates] on the Munster games at that time, we knew it was in the inter-county season and we knew there was a strong likelihood there could be a clash, but the stadium needs concerts to turn around its financial position. It is a cold commercial reality.

“The clubs of this county, we all decided to build this stadium. It must be paid for. The sooner we can pay it back, the sooner we can pour more investment into our games.

“We made a judgement call. People can say it is right or it is wrong, but we felt we did it in the best interests of Cork GAA.”

And there’s every possibility that similar calls will be made in future years to further erode the debt owed on the stadium.

“It is something we will have to consider: should we have concerts in the Munster championship window. We know we have windows for Elton John in July, we know we have a window for Westlife in August.

“Artists have their set dates when they are coming and then we have a decision to make whether we want them or not. It is something that would need to be reviewed annually.

“My objective is to clear the debt. Let's get the stadium back onto a stable financial footing, let's get it generating profit, and invest that back in our games. So, unfortunately, short-term cuts for long-term future viability.”

The Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch, the Irish Examiner confirmed last week, will be out of action for the month of May following the two concerts on April 28 and 29.