Kevin O'Donovan: Right or wrong, cold commercial reality makes Ed Sheeran a 'gamechanger' for Páirc

The Cork GAA CEO has not ruled future concerns during the Munster Championship
Kevin O'Donovan: Right or wrong, cold commercial reality makes Ed Sheeran a 'gamechanger' for Páirc

At the draw for Cork GAA champioships at Pairc Ui Chaimh last night were from left,Kevin O'Donovan, CEO Cork county board; Marc Sheehan, chairman  Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 16:16
Eoghan Cormican

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan has not ruled out the possibility of Páirc Uí Chaoimh playing host to music concerts during future Munster championship windows.

Two Ed Sheeran concerts at the venue in late April have cost the Cork hurlers home advantage for their Munster SHC Round 3 game against Clare on May 1, which will now be played at Semple Stadium, meaning Kieran Kingston's team will enjoy home advantage for only one of their four round-robin games.

The Cork footballers, meanwhile, have seen their May 7 Munster semi-final against Kerry moved from Páirc Uí Chaoimh down the road to the 15,000-capacity Páirc Uí Rinn.

Going forward, O’Donovan said the Cork County Board executive and Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium board will need to review on an annual basis whether the venue stages concerts while the Munster Championship is ongoing.

The CEO quashed speculation that Cork officials agreed to the Ed Sheeran concerts without knowing the time of year Sheeran would be playing at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. He added that there is no negotiating with artists over the dates they play at a particular venue.

O’Donovan defended the decision to include Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Sheeran’s 2022 Irish tour, remarking that Cork GAA needs concerts “to turn around the stadium’s financial position”.

As of last September, the stadium debt stood at €29,741m. €21.811,579 of that figure is owed to Bank of Ireland, while €7.929m is owed to Croke Park.

Although not providing an estimated figure as to how much the Ed Sheeran concerts will pull in, O’Donovan said they are “game-changers” for the stadium.

“Everyone knows the situation the stadium is in, financially. We want it to be a success, part of that success is concerts,” said O’Donovan.

“I want to quash any speculation that we made the decision blind to the inter-county season. That's not true. We would never try to escape and hoodwink people into saying it was all some big mistake.

“It was discussed at length over time by our stadium board, by our county executive, and with the management teams of both groups. And while we didn't have the specific [dates] on the Munster games at that time, we knew it was in the inter-county season and we knew there was a strong likelihood there could be a clash, but the stadium needs concerts to turn around its financial position. It is a cold commercial reality.

“The clubs of this county, we all decided to build this stadium. It must be paid for. The sooner we can pay it back, the sooner we can pour more investment into our games.

“We made a judgement call. People can say it is right or it is wrong, but we felt we did it in the best interests of Cork GAA.” 

And there’s every possibility that similar calls will be made in future years to further erode the debt owed on the stadium.

“It is something we will have to consider: should we have concerts in the Munster championship window. We know we have windows for Elton John in July, we know we have a window for Westlife in August.

“Artists have their set dates when they are coming and then we have a decision to make whether we want them or not. It is something that would need to be reviewed annually.

“My objective is to clear the debt. Let's get the stadium back onto a stable financial footing, let's get it generating profit, and invest that back in our games. So, unfortunately, short-term cuts for long-term future viability.” 

The Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch, the Irish Examiner confirmed last week, will be out of action for the month of May following the two concerts on April 28 and 29.

More in this section

Last year's beaten finalists Clonakilty drawn in group of death in 2022 Premier SFC  Last year's beaten finalists Clonakilty drawn in group of death in 2022 Premier SFC 
University of Limerick v TUS Midwest - Electric Ireland HE GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Round 1 Mikey Kiely and Mark Rodgers get the goals as UL advance to Fitzgibbon Cup last four
Tempers flare between Niall O'Leary and Rory Higgins 8/2/2022 IT Carlow get revenge as champions UCC crash out of Fitzgibbon Cup
#Cork GAA
<p>8 February 2022; In attendance at the Lidl Regional Distribution Centre in Newbridge, Kildare, to mark the launch of the 2022 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues are from left, Emer Gallagher of Donegal, left, and Nicola Ward of Galway. Lidl Ireland have also confirmed a four-year extension of their partnership with the LGFA, which will see Lidl Ireland remain as the LGFAs official retail partner and National League sponsor until the end of 2025. The extension will ensure a decade of #SeriousSupport, with Lidl pledging to invest an additional 5 million over the next four years that will bring the total investment to 10 million over 10 years of sponsorship. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Galway ladies without manager for league opener

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices