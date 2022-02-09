Whatever Saturday brings, Ballygunner's journey won't end, insists Stephen O'Keeffe

The talk about Ballygunner’s hunger for an All-Ireland title hasn’t filtered into the camp, says Stephen O’Keeffe.

The experienced goalkeeper views this Saturday’s game against Ballyhale Shamrocks as a “point in time” more than an ending, or the expression of a desperate need to win.

“I don’t look on it as a need, to be honest, or something we have to do.

“I think it would obviously be one of the most important days in the history of the club so far. I think with the way the club is going at the moment, in my opinion this is more a point in time — albeit a hugely important point in time.

“It certainly isn’t a case of once this game is over on Saturday it’s a case of roll credits and that’s it for everybody.

“There is a huge standard after being set now, especially with the younger players in the team. We’ve a lot of young players involved and they are after setting a certain standard for themselves.

“So I would look at it more as a huge opportunity to get the most important win of the club’s history under the belt, but I certainly wouldn’t be looking at it as an ending anyway. It’s much more of a point in time and come what may on Saturday that’s the standard that has been set now to drive on for the next few years.”

Their battling win over Slaughtneil in the All-Ireland semi-final strengthens their credentials, but also maybe ended talk of them not being able to win in winter conditions.

“As much as you try to keep things in-house within a tight circle, generally talking with people in work or family members, people on the streets, these things do get brought up.

‘It certainly isn’t a case of once this game is over on Saturday it’s a case of roll credits and that’s it for everybody. There is a huge standard after being set now, especially with the younger players in the team,’ says Ballygunner’s Stephen O’Keeffe. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“As a team, I think we are smart enough not to get brought into it, I’d make the point of plenty of games over the last four or five years that we’ve dug out in dreadful conditions.

“But it suits better to sum it up in one go by saying a certain team can’t play in good conditions and they are better in other conditions, which is not really the truth of it.

“I remember we played Sixmilebridge up in a bog and we won that game. We played Ballyea in 2018 when we won the Munster final and conditions were some of the worst I played in. We dug those results out.

“Obviously we have been on the losing side as well, Borris-Ileigh in the 2019 Munster final was a horrible day conditions-wise, but you can’t look at one or two losses in isolation.

“We’d be confident enough in our own abilities that we’ve won enough of those games in terrible conditions that we can face any challenges.

“I think the Munster final maybe showed the level we are capable of playing at and I think that’s the standard we’d like to set for ourselves every time we go out on the pitch.

“At the same time it gives huge confidence that we were able to win two more dogfights in the Munster semi-final and All-Ireland semi-final. You can take a great deal of confidence that you won three or four games in different ways, I suppose.”

They’ll probably have a relatively orthodox opposing 15 this weekend, as Ballyhale aren’t likely to play with a sweeper.

“It means you have to deal with another Ballyhale forward up at our end, they obviously have a lot of firepower so it suits them to play with the six forwards, obviously. Each team has to play to their own strengths.”

O’Keeffe is looking forward to one thing in particular — playing without a water break. “Even as a supporter watching games and probably as a player playing the games — it is better they are gone because they do break the flow of a game.

“Now sometimes as a player on the pitch if your team doesn’t have the momentum it’s nice to have a little water break to get back in and say ‘look, this is going wrong or this is going right.’

“I suppose they weren’t being used in the spirit of them, to get a drink on board, I’ve often gone into them and 70-80% of the players wouldn’t be taking a drink of water, you’d be trying to get information on board as opposed to water so I think it is definitely a positive move they are gone.”