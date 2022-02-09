Galway ladies without manager for league opener

2021 manager Gerry Fahy stepped down from the role early last month and no successor has yet been found
Galway ladies without manager for league opener

8 February 2022; In attendance at the Lidl Regional Distribution Centre in Newbridge, Kildare, to mark the launch of the 2022 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues are from left, Emer Gallagher of Donegal, left, and Nicola Ward of Galway. Lidl Ireland have also confirmed a four-year extension of their partnership with the LGFA, which will see Lidl Ireland remain as the LGFAs official retail partner and National League sponsor until the end of 2025. The extension will ensure a decade of #SeriousSupport, with Lidl pledging to invest an additional 5 million over the next four years that will bring the total investment to 10 million over 10 years of sponsorship. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 14:06
Eoghan Cormican

The Galway ladies footballers will be without a manager for their opening game of the Lidl National League this weekend.

2021 manager Gerry Fahy stepped down from the role early last month, leaving the county without a manager just weeks out from the start of this season’s National League.

No successor has yet been found to replace Fahy and so Galway will be without a manager for their Division 1 opener away to Donegal on Saturday (Ballybofey, 7.30pm).

Manus Breathnach and David Mannion, who were part of Fahy’s backroom team last year, have been involved in overseeing training since Fahy’s departure and it is understood they will be part of an interim management team that will be in place for this weekend’s League opener. Former Galway ladies footballer Fiona Wynne is another lending a hand while the county board go about finding a new manager.

Following Fahy’s resignation last month, Galway LGFA released a statement that said Gerry “has cited questions that were raised that he and his management team were unfortunately unable to resolve and in the interest of Galway ladies football the management team stepped aside”.

Fahy was appointed ahead of the 2021 season following Tim Rabbitt’s vacation of the managerial hotseat.

Galway were beaten by Mayo at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage last year.

More in this section

University of Limerick v TUS Midwest - Electric Ireland HE GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Round 1 Mikey Kiely and Mark Rodgers get the goals as UL advance to Fitzgibbon Cup last four
Tempers flare between Niall O'Leary and Rory Higgins 8/2/2022 IT Carlow get revenge as champions UCC crash out of Fitzgibbon Cup
Watch: Draws made for 2022 Cork GAA Championships Watch: Draws made for 2022 Cork GAA Championships
<p>At the draw for Cork GAA champioships at Pairc Ui Chaimh were from left, Seanie McGrath, Irish Examiner hurling analysis; Kevin O'Donovan, CEO Cork county board; Marc Sheehan, chairman and Conor Counihan, Cork football project co-ordinator. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Last year's beaten finalists Clonakilty drawn in group of death in 2022 Premier SFC 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices