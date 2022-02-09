Galway ladies without manager for league opener

The Galway ladies footballers will be without a manager for their opening game of the Lidl National League this weekend.
2021 manager Gerry Fahy stepped down from the role early last month, leaving the county without a manager just weeks out from the start of this season’s National League.
No successor has yet been found to replace Fahy and so Galway will be without a manager for their Division 1 opener away to Donegal on Saturday (Ballybofey, 7.30pm).
Manus Breathnach and David Mannion, who were part of Fahy’s backroom team last year, have been involved in overseeing training since Fahy’s departure and it is understood they will be part of an interim management team that will be in place for this weekend’s League opener. Former Galway ladies footballer Fiona Wynne is another lending a hand while the county board go about finding a new manager.
Following Fahy’s resignation last month, Galway LGFA released a statement that said Gerry “has cited questions that were raised that he and his management team were unfortunately unable to resolve and in the interest of Galway ladies football the management team stepped aside”.
Fahy was appointed ahead of the 2021 season following Tim Rabbitt’s vacation of the managerial hotseat.
Galway were beaten by Mayo at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage last year.