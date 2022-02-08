Last year's beaten finalists Clonakilty drawn in group of death in 2022 Premier SFC 

With only two teams emerging from each group, there will be a significant early faller in what is a stacked Cork Premier Senior Football Championship Group C.
At the draw for Cork GAA champioships at Pairc Ui Chaimh were from left, Seanie McGrath, Irish Examiner hurling analysis; Kevin O'Donovan, CEO Cork county board; Marc Sheehan, chairman and Conor Counihan, Cork football project co-ordinator. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 20:44
Eoghan Cormican

Beaten 2021 Cork football finalists Clonakilty will have a job on their hands to emerge from the group phase of this year’s county championship as they have been drawn alongside Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven.

With only two teams emerging from each group, there will be a significant early faller in what is a stacked Cork Premier Senior Football Championship Group C.

Clonakilty put together a terrific run last season to reach a first county final in 12 years, where they were narrowly beaten by St Finbarr's, but to even reach the knockout stages, never mind getting back to the final in 2022, the West Cork side must first negotiate a group that contains 2019 and 2020 winners Nemo Rangers and 2020 beaten finalists Castlehaven. The remaining team in the group is Newcestown.

“It is intriguing,” said 2010 All-Ireland winning Cork manager Conor Counihan of Group C. “Some big head is going to roll early on. If you lose the first game, you are on the backfoot early on. Those games will be big crowd-pullers.” Reigning champions the Barrs have been drawn in Group A with Éire Óg, who they beat in last season’s quarter-final, Carbery Rangers, and Carrigaline.

No more than the football, Group C is also the group of death in the Cork Premier SHC. Last year’s beaten semi-finalists Sarsfields, 2020 champions Blackrock, St Finbarr’s, and Charleville have been lumped in together, with only two of the four to reach the knockout stages.

Both the Rockies and the Barrs are under new management, with former Clare selector Louis Mulqueen heading up Blackrock and the Barrs led by Ger Cunningham.

“That is the real group of death. Sars will feel they have unfinished business,” said former Cork hurler Seanie McGrath.

Premier SHC Group A: Midleton, Douglas, Kanturk, Newtownshandrum; Group B: Glen Rovers, Erin’s Own, Na Piarsaigh, Bishopstown; Group C: Sarsfields, Blackrock, St Finbarr’s, Charleville.

Premier SFC Group A: St Finbarr’s, Éire Óg, Carbery Rangers, Carrigaline; Group B: Douglas, Valley Rovers, Mallow, Ballincollig; Group C: Clonakilty, Castlehaven, Nemo Rangers, Newcestown.

Senior AHC Group A: Newcestown, Mallow, Cloyne, Fermoy; Group B: Fr O’Neill’s, Blarney, Killeagh, Courcey Rovers; Group C: Carrigtwohill, Bride Rovers, Ballyhea, Ballymartle.

Senior AFC Group A: Ilen Rovers, Clyda Rovers, Newmarket, O’Donovan Rossa; Group B: Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh, Dohenys, Bandon, Kiskeam; Group C: St Michael’s, Knocknagree, Bishopstown, Fermoy.

Premier IHC Group A: Castlelyons, Carrigaline, Éire Óg, Watergrasshill; Group B: Bandon, Valley Rovers, Youghal, Inniscarra; Group C: Ballinhassig, Kilworth, Castlemartyr, Ballincollig.

Premier IFC Group A: Cill na Martra, Nemo Rangers, St Vincent’s, Iveleary; Group B: Bantry Blues, Aghada, Na Piarsaigh, Castletownbere; Group C: Kanturk, Naomh Abán, Macroom, Rockchapel.

Intermediate AHC Group A: Aghada, Midleton, Lisgoold, Blackrock; Group B: Cloughduv, Aghabullogue, Douglas, Dungourney; Group C: Sars, Mayfield, Kildorrery, Meelin.

Intermediate AFC Group A: Kilshannig, Ballydesmond, Gabriel Rangers, Adrigole; Group B: St Nick’s, Glanworth, Glenville, Kildorrery; Group C: Mitchelstown, Millstreet, Boherbue, Glanmire; Group D: Aghabullogue, Dromtarriffe, Ballinora, St Finbarr’s.

Premier JHC Group A: Kilbrittain, Milford, Barryroe, St Finbarr’s; Group B: Ballygarvan, Argideen Rangers, Dripsey, Ballygiblin; Group C: Glen Rovers, Tracton, St Catherine’s, Russell Rovers.

Junior A&B HC quarter-finals: Muskerry bye to semis; Imokilly v Seandún; Avondhu v Duhallow; Carrigdhoun v Carbery.

Junior A&B FC quarter-finals: Carbery v Muskerry; Carrigdhoun v Beara; Duhallow v Imokilly; Seandún v Avondhu.

