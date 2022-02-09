Corofin legend Kieran Fitzgerald backs Kilcoo for club glory

Former Galway and Corofin star Kieran Fitzgerald has backed Kilcoo of Down for the All-Ireland club SFC title this weekend.

The northerners take on Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes and Fitzgerald, who bowed out of competitive football when Corofin beat Kilcoo in the club final of 2020, says the Down side “were one of the toughest, most aggressive sides I’ve ever played against, and I mean that as a compliment”.

Fitzgerald said: “There are loads of different ways of winning and that (Corofin’s style) was what worked for us.

“What works for Kilcoo is a different form of football, that’s what they believe in, and best of luck to them. They have a great opportunity next weekend against Kilmacud, they nearly won it two years ago against us playing a different style of football, and we really struggled with that.

“I’m just really looking forward to this weekend. They’re tough opposition, I was really impressed with them when we played them in 2020, they made it so difficult for us, they were one of the toughest, most aggressive teams I’ve ever played against, and I mean that as a compliment.

“They made us earn that and it was one of the toughest games of club football I’ve ever played in. They nearly did it and I fancy them this weekend, I do.”

Fitzgerald isolated Kilcoo’s strengths: “Tackling, work rate, their organisation, their discipline in the defensive structure, the turnovers, the way they tackled, they led you up alleys... there’s a method to their defence, they encourage you to go up avenues then they turn you over and break.

“They have very talented forwards and when they break they break well, wing-backs like the Branagans break at speed.

“Mickey Moran has them well-tuned and it’s going to be a very interesting final.

“It’s going to be tight with Kilmacud of course but I do expect them to win it.”

Fitzgerald features in Thursday night’s Laochra Gael where he pays tribute to Corofin clubmen such as Frank Morris, who instilled a particular style of football in the Galway club’s players.

Corofin's Kieran Fitzgerald and Kieran Histon of Nemo Rangers during the 2020 All-Ireland club championship. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

“From underage up to senior, there would be a massive emphasis in trying to play a positive brand of football. I can’t ever remember being involved in a Corofin team where we thought about defensive structures. Obviously you have wing-forwards tracking their men, tracking wing backs going forward, but that was the extent of it. Tracking your man, knowing where your man is. But regarding the full back line, having someone sit in front of you or wing-backs tucking in or half-forwards back in the half-back line — we just didn’t train that way from underage through to adult, rightly or wrongly.

“Other clubs did it differently but we did what worked for us. We concentrated on the basic skills of the game, obviously as we got into adulthood a little bit more tactical training went on, but it was mostly on the offence.”

Fitzgerald won an All-Ireland senior medal with Galway in 2001 but admits some modern football can be “hard to watch”.

“I probably watch Galway games more than anyone else — there are some games I wouldn’t watch, I watched Dublin-Kerry the last day because it was a high-profile game but there are plenty of games I wouldn’t watch.

“I’m hugely passionate about football but you need a break from it too. There’s nearly an overload of sport on the telly at the moment, you couldn’t watch everything.

“I watch the more high-profile games. There’s a lot of football which is hard to watch. I care deeply about Gaelic football and that will never change, but there needs to be a balance also.

“Galway are doing well, they’re doing everything that has been asked of them so far. The quality of the opposition probably hasn’t been what we expected, Meath were poor the last day, Down looked poor last weekend, but they’re doing everything they can do.

“We haven’t conceded a goal, they seem a lot more sound defensively and we haven’t given up a whole load of chances. We got 1-12 the last day, Paul Conroy kicked 1-2 and seems to be coming back into it.

"Padraic (Joyce, manager) seems to be introducing a lot of young players Tony Gill, Jonathan McGrath the last day and Tomo Culhane up front, Robert Finnerty seems to be playing number 11.

“There are a lot of changes and I’d expect them to come up out of Division 2.

“The big thing is to get out of Division 2 and look forward to that Connacht championship game against Mayo, which is going to be really difficult.”

- Laochra Gael is on TG4 Thursday at 9.30pm.