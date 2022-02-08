Sean Kelly: Time for Munster chiefs to rock the boat on club championship grading

A LEVEL playing field doesn’t mean that every team will get to taste success but at least it creates the opportunity.

I take it most people would agree that in sport, as in other walks of life, a level playing field should be the norm.

You believe that in principle? Yes, well read on!

Take the English Premier League. Theoretically, there is a level playing field, as any club can buy any player in the world but the reality is, that some can afford to do so and others can’t. So, only a small number of clubs ever win the league title and the same applies in the GAA’s intercounty competitions. All counties can field their best team at senior inter-county level but some have far better resources and reserves than others. So, ultimate success is confined to a limited few.

At least, we have addressed this imbalance at inter-county level by introducing the Joe McDonagh, Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard, and Lory Meagher competitions and thankfully with the Tailteann Cup later this summer.

However, what about the picture at club level? Well, all county boards for many years have established a level playing field by grading clubs — senior, intermediate, and junior. It is a system that is both fair and practical. Clubs move up and down the grades depending on their performance. It couldn’t be more straightforward.

In 1971, the GAA introduced the All-Ireland championships for the senior club champions in each county.

It was a massive success and since then, clubs from the following counties have won it in football; Cork, Dublin, Galway, Armagh, Kerry, Derry, Mayo, Down, Roscommon, Laois, Antrim, Wicklow, and Limerick — 13 in all.

I always thought that if the club championship worked so well for senior clubs in hurling and football, why not have it for intermediate and junior county club champions as well?

When I became president in 2003, I got a chance to do something about it and so we introduced the club intermediate and junior provincial and All-Ireland championships, with the caveat being that the All-Ireland finals be played at Croke Park. And so they have ever since.

I remember thinking at the time, that we would see a bigger range of counties experiencing success in the intermediate and junior grades when compared with senior clubs or inter-county sides.

Well, I was wrong.

Take the Munster intermediate and junior club championships. In the 19-year history of these competitions, Kerry and Cork clubs have shared every provincial title in football. There has never been a winner of the Munster junior or intermediate championship from Tipperary, Waterford, Limerick, or Clare. At senior club level, it is Cork that has dominated in Munster, winning 27 titles to Kerry’s 14, Clare’s three, Limerick’s two and Tipperary’s one.

But when you delve in a bit deeper, you see that the intermediate and junior grades are almost completely dominated by Kerry clubs. Only for Clyda Rovers (2013) and Knocknagree (2017), Kerry would have laid claim to 15 consecutive Munster titles in these ranks. So, while I would be a fool to doubt Kerry’s eternal prowess, there are undoubtedly a number of underlying issues across Munster club football that must be rectified if we are to see a more vibrant provincial club scene.

So, after 20 years, isn’t it time to take stock? Indeed, the disparity that has emerged has been on my mind for some time, when the trends after a few years of competition became clear to see. I have mentioned the lack of a level playing field in the intermediate and junior competitions to many people but got little reaction. Indeed, when I urged one former uachtarán to look into the matter, he briskly replied, “Sean, don’t rock the boat.” Well it’s now time to rock the life out of that lopsided boat — or we risk capsizing the junior and intermediate club grades altogether.

I HAD a great discussion in ‘The Shire’ in Killarney over Christmas, with the great John F. Daly (perhaps pound for pound the most successful manager in GAA history). We compared notes and he outlined the position in relation to Cork, which was to form the basis of a stimulating article in the Examiner on January 17. As he pointed out, some of the solutions for addressing the inequalities in the system lie within the powers of the counties themselves.

Read More Time for Cork football to change its nonsense grading system

Why, for instance couldn’t the winners of Cork’s second tier, ‘Senior A’ club competition represent the Rebel county in the Munster intermediate club championship and their ‘Premier Intermediate’ champions play in the junior?

Then take Kerry. The top eight clubs in the county are deemed ‘senior’ and so the ninth best team plays in the intermediate championship. In the other four counties of Munster, each have 12 clubs ranked ‘senior’ and so their 13th best club plays in the Munster intermediate championship. Hardly a level playing field by any objective standard.

Indeed, the lack of a level playing field is perhaps exacerbated most when it comes to junior level, as was illustrated by ‘J.F.D.’ when he pointed out that he managed Koncknagree to Munster and All-Ireland success. They were ranked the 51st best club side in Cork and they beat Dromid Pearses, Kerry’s 26th ranked club.

While every county has both the right and duty to organise its own internal competitions as they see fit, it should be different when it comes to provincial and All-Ireland competitions.

Provincial councils have the right to organise competitions in line with what they deem best for teams involved. This issue has never been properly addressed. It is time to do so and I hope the new chair of the Munster Council, the intelligent and forward-looking Ger Ryan, will look at this and discuss it with delegates across the province.

Look at how the Munster Council have given permission to the Kerry senior hurling champions to play in the intermediate club championship. This has worked a treat and one of the proudest moments in my GAA life was when I watched Kilmoyley win Kerry’s first provincial club hurling title, after an extra-time showdown against Courcey Rovers.

It was a sporting and sensible move to allow the Kerry senior club champions into the intermediate grade and a real boost to Kerry club hurling. The same generosity and latitude must at least be examined for some of our counties in football.

It is not Kerry’s fault but where is the logic or fairness in having Kerry’s ninth best club competing against the 13th best club in Tipperary, Clare, Waterford, and Limerick, and against the 25th best side in Cork?

Now, it would be both foolish and wrong to put Kerry’s success down to the grading system. It’s more likely due to the seriousness and respect with which Kerry clubs hold these competitions and the excellent club fixtures structure at both divisional and County Board levels.

Be that as it may, we still have many questions to answer; should the intermediate champions from Waterford, Clare, Limerick, and Tipp compete in the Munster Junior Championship?

Should runners up in the senior championship in these counties play in the Munster intermediate championship? And should Cork’s Senior A (second-tier) champions be allowed to compete in the Intermediate Championship at provincial level?

It’s time to rock the boat a little — over to you Ger Ryan. All it takes is one good leader.