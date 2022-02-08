'Players calling people ‘Prods’ and ‘black b******s, Brits and stuff like that ... its just nonsense stuff'

DOWN hurling manager Ronan Sheehan has stated that Down will name individual Carlow players that they accuse of abusing their players with sectarian and religious slurs during the course of their 2-10 to 1-12 win on Sunday.

The two met in the National Hurling League Division 2A clash in Ballycran and Sheehan was left incensed after his players told him of the alleged incidents after the game.

“I said to Sean Óg McAteer (Down county secretary) that if the GAA were going to take it seriously, we would have happy to hand over the names. And we are not snitching, but the reality is that this kind of stuff needs to stop,” said the Newry Shamrocks clubman.

“If it’s one player, you don’t mind. But if you have four players involved in calling people ‘Prods’ and ‘black b******s, Brits and stuff like that, sure that’s just nonsense stuff. There is no need for it.

“What you are effectively doing there is questioning somebody’s nationality. It’s a sectarian slur to somebody. And yet they are doing that when they are playing in Ballycran, a clubhouse that was burned to the ground twice. The irony of it should not be lost on people.”

Sheehan believes he is correct in calling out the behaviour and it makes their case stronger as they won the game with a late Marc Fisher goal.

“The thing is about it, if you get beaten, you can never call these things out because it looks as if it is sour grapes,” Sheehan states.

“The reality is we won the game. I thought about it and to be honest people might say that, ‘Ronan has plenty to say for himself on Twitter or whatever’, but I don’t put stuff up without thinking about it and I knew that the minute I put it up, there would be reaction and people would see it.

“But in light of what happened… because I have been on the end of it myself with teams in the past, I just felt that something needed to be said. We won the game, so it isn’t sour grapes.”

Sheehan sits on the Gaelic Player’s Association National Executive and believes this is a player welfare issue.

“It’s me trying to say that as someone who has spent an awful lot of time promoting both games, and player welfare with my involvement in the GPA, is players shouldn’t be at this nonsense.

“I don’t like sledging in general, but when you start to question people’s Nationality and stuff, and their religious background, where they are from,” he explains.

“It’s something that has never bothered us in our dressing rooms, it is something that is just par for the course.

“When you deal with the Ards teams you are always going to have a few from mixed marriages and stuff like that. But that’s what makes throwing out those sort of slurs to a team like the Down hurlers, all the more impactful. Because you actually are abusing people whose family members may well be Protestants.

“And yet, those families are involved in the GAA and do plenty for it. I just think it is wrong. For fellow GAA men to be at it, is just wrong.”

Sectarian abuse aimed at northern teams has become depressingly familiar over the last decade, with a few examples given prominent coverage.

On Sunday night, Sheehan was contacted by a number of players from other counties that have experienced similar treatment.

Because of that, he feels it is important to draw a line in the sand. If it is not included in the referee’s report, then it is doubtful it can be dealt with, but making it public knowledge is the start of a deterrent.

“If you don’t call it out, it is going to continue. And the thing is this, the time to call it out is when you win a match. If you get beaten, it just looks like sour grapes,” said Sheehan.

“Given the context of the families in that dressing room, I was annoyed. My own nephew got some of it and he is a young fella who's own grandfather got his house attacked three times for being in the GAA.

“So this stuff is nonsense. At the end of the day, go out onto the field, play your match. There is no need for this nonsense.” He continued, “The problem is how is a referee going to know about any of that? It is being done into boys’ ears.

“The reality is that the people caught at that should be getting lengthy bans and it is the only way to stamp it out. The man who engages in that is going against everything in the GAA constitution.

“When you become a member of the GAA, you are meant to align to its’ constitutions aims and objectives. And to call someone a Brit as a slur, to refer to their religion as a slur? It’s just not on.”

When contacted, Chairperson of Carlow GAA, Jim Bolger issued a statement that read; ‘Carlow GAA are committed to upholding the principles of Anti-Sectarianism and Anti-Racism. All related reports and allegations are investigated and action taken as appropriate.’