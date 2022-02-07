Will Limerick miss the water break?

A home win over the All-Ireland champions in his first competitive game is the perfect way for new manager Darragh Egan to convince his Wexford troops about his methods, reckon TJ Ryan and Brian Hogan.

“Darragh will be delighted,” said former Limerick boss Ryan, speaking on Dalo’s Allianz League Hurling Podcast. “All new management teams... you are under pressure from the start. This puts credit in the bank for them.”

“That match will do him the world of good in terms of the players buying into what he is trying to do,” agreed former Kilkenny All-Ireland winner Hogan. “There is a freshness there, but you need a couple of results for the players to reinforce what he is saying. And no better result than beating the All-Ireland champions at home in your first game.

“Wexford were waiting for Limerick. A nice, low-scoring game. Make it a dogfight. Matthew O’Hanlon and these guys were really up for the fight.”

Nobody was too concerned for the prospects of the back-to-back All-Ireland champions just yet, though Ryan wondered if Limerick will have to readjust to life without the water break.

Coach Paul Kinnerk had become renowned for making sharp tactical tweaks over the last two seasons during the breaks, but Limerick were unable to change things up on Sunday and registered just 11 points.

“Eleven points would be something we haven’t seen for a long time for this team,” said Ryan.

But it’s the start of the league. The start of the league last year wasn’t exactly that exciting either. Would the absence of the timeout halfway through each half have been a little bit of an influence? Maybe they’d have changed one or two things.

“Conditions were bad, but they are going to get conditions like this in the league. But they could get conditions like this in April too. That’s what’s coming down the track.”

The paltry return also underlined the influence the hurler of the year has on Limerick’s play.

Ryan added: “What’s definitely proven is Cian Lynch is so influential — his play, his movement and linkup play. The way the opposition treat him is a key factor for this team.

“Would I be concerned — the answer is no. But the 11-point return is something the lads will discuss this week. And maybe it lets a little bit of the air out of the general thinking around the country that Limerick are so far ahead. Sport is strange, it changes quickly."

Brian Hogan wasn't ready to puncture any auras just yet: "Paul Kinnerk didn’t look too disappointed afterwards and they wont be pressing any panic buttons. I think themselves and Dublin in their respective codes, we won't worry too much about them yet.”

