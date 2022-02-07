"We want people within Derry city to say  Gaelic Games is the way forward"

Steelstown manager Hugh McGrath believes the manner in which the Brian Ógs claimed Sunday's All-Ireland Intermediate club title says everything about the healthy state of Derry football.

By defeating Meath club Trim in Croke Park by 3-14 to 2-5, Steelstown became only the fourth team from Derry to lift an All-Ireland club title and the first to win either a junior or Intermediate crown after Bellaghy (1971-72), Lavey (1990-91) and Ballinderry (2001-2002) who all claimed the senior title.

En route to the Kieran O'Sullivan trophy, the Brian Ógs, accounted for the champions of Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan, Tyrone, Kerry and Meath which McGrath says illustrates the competitive nature of the Oak Leaf club scene.

"To put in a performance like that in a national final at headquarters is unbelievable. It is indescribable," explained Co. Down native, McGrath, "We have said it all year but these cubs just love playing football and they just want to go out and play. If you leave yourself exposed or open at the back, our boys are going to go through the gate.

"When you go through our campaign, the only team that really, really put it to us in real terms was Moortown who had a plan to stop us (in the Ulster final) and it nearly worked. Look, maybe I'm giving away what teams have to do with us next year but we have a lot of people to come in, we have a lot of things to build upon and that's what our plan is.

"We want people within Derry city, people within our club to say, Gaelic Games is the way forward. We want them to look at what it is about and hopefully, it can encourage them to be part of something bigger.

"Derry really is a competitive county. The seniors beat Offaly fairly comfortably in the National League today and it should show you where football is in the county. For us, it is majorly important to build on what we have done and welcome senior teams to the city and shows them what we can do. We can only improve playing against these sides," he added.