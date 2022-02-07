"We want people within Derry city to say  Gaelic Games is the way forward"

Steelstown became just the fourth team from Derry to win an All-Ireland club title at Croke Park
"We want people within Derry city to say  Gaelic Games is the way forward"

Steelstown manager Hugh McGrath

Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 15:33
Michael Wilson

Steelstown manager Hugh McGrath believes the manner in which the Brian Ógs claimed Sunday's All-Ireland Intermediate club title says everything about the healthy state of Derry football.

By defeating Meath club Trim in Croke Park by 3-14 to 2-5, Steelstown became only the fourth team from Derry to lift an All-Ireland club title and the first to win either a junior or Intermediate crown after Bellaghy (1971-72), Lavey (1990-91) and Ballinderry (2001-2002) who all claimed the senior title.

En route to the Kieran O'Sullivan trophy, the Brian Ógs, accounted for the champions of Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan, Tyrone, Kerry and Meath which McGrath says illustrates the competitive nature of the Oak Leaf club scene.

"To put in a performance like that in a national final at headquarters is unbelievable. It is indescribable," explained Co. Down native, McGrath, "We have said it all year but these cubs just love playing football and they just want to go out and play. If you leave yourself exposed or open at the back, our boys are going to go through the gate.

"When you go through our campaign, the only team that really, really put it to us in real terms was Moortown who had a plan to stop us (in the Ulster final) and it nearly worked. Look, maybe I'm giving away what teams have to do with us next year but we have a lot of people to come in, we have a lot of things to build upon and that's what our plan is.

"We want people within Derry city, people within our club to say, Gaelic Games is the way forward. We want them to look at what it is about and hopefully, it can encourage them to be part of something bigger.

"Derry really is a competitive county. The seniors beat Offaly fairly comfortably in the National League today and it should show you where football is in the county. For us, it is majorly important to build on what we have done and welcome senior teams to the city and shows them what we can do. We can only improve playing against these sides," he added.

More in this section

Allianz Football League Show: The future of wrestling in football. Dubs demise exaggerated? Oisín's Kerry rethink? Allianz Football League Show: The future of wrestling in football. Dubs demise exaggerated? Oisín's Kerry rethink?
Dublin v Wexford - Walsh Cup Final Croke Park in the frame for Euro 2028 hosting duties 
AFLW Rd 5 - Geelong v West Coast Aisling McCarthy to miss rest of AFLW season
<p>Dalo's Allianz Hurling League Podcast</p>

Dalo's Allianz Hurling League Show: A fair bit of needle there. Limerick missing water breaks? Tulla fairytale

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices