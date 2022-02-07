Croke Park in the frame for Euro 2028 hosting duties 

Croke Park will form part of the Euro 2028 hosting bid regardless of whether Uefa agree to expand the showpiece from 24 to 32 nations.

As flagged in the Irish Examiner last October, the UK federations and Football Association of Ireland have switched their attention from the 2030 World Cup bid to the more realistic concept within the continent.

The chief executives from England, Scotland, Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland held a press conference on Monday morning to discuss their intention to lodge an expression of interest with Uefa by the March 23 deadline.

A final decision for the event, along with the 2032 tournament, is due in September 2023.

Should the tournament remain in its current format of 24 teams, there will be 51 games but if the mooted expansion was to be granted, a total of 63 would be played.

The FAI is in line to stage a minimum of one group, featuring six games, with potentially two ties in the knockout phase.

Although an enlargement would guarantee extra matches, the Irish body are likely to share the eight games across the 51,000 capacity Aviva Stadium they co-own alongside the IRFU with GAA headquarters, which can hold 82,000 fans.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said: “We’re in the process of talking with our own Government and we await to see from Uefa exactly what the bidding process will be in relation to the number of stadia needed. We also need to find out if it’s a 24 or 32 team tournament before we take those decisions.

“But obviously both Croke Park and Aviva Stadium would be in our thinking.”

Asked if he’d engaged with the GAA on this prospect, he added: “Yes. In terms of the feasibility study we initiated for the World Cup, absolutely. We talk to them on a regular basis anyway. That was part of the initial discussion. We’ll wait to see what the parameters from Uefa are in terms of stadia number and amount of matches.”

It appears the possibility of all five nations qualifying automatically as hosts hinges on the expansion. Informed sources have ruled out the allocation of nearly 20 percent of places without teams kicking a ball in competitive action.

Hill dismissed any fears that the resources invested into the bidding process would detract from the core and immediate priorities of Irish football.

“Look, obviously, this is more than just a football tournament,” he reasoned.

“In relation to the Irish Government as well, and the first thing to say is we are working hand in hand with the Irish Government in relation to the planning for the bid.

“And, as you know, we’ve been working extremely closely with the Government over the last two years anyway so that’s exactly how we’d want it to be.

“Look, any investment into the bid and into any successful bid also brings a lot of benefits other than just football, so social and community benefits, the obvious benefits around tourism, investment in trade, employment and skills and everything that goes with a tournament.

“The Government is committed to working with us in relation to identifying all the benefits in relation to that, over and above the obvious benefits, and as we’ll say in our strategic vision tonight, we’re looking to use football to inspire the nation and connect communities. Both we and the Irish Government are extremely excited at the possibility of the bid and are working closely together to make sure that we maximise value from it.

“We’re very much aware of making sure that is a balanced approach overall but the Government is firmly behind this. They see the benefit of hosting major global sporting events and remember the Euros is the third largest sporting event in the world. We share with them their enthusiasm for doing so.”

As it stands, Northern Ireland cannot host any games. The redeveloped national stadium at Windsor Park has a capacity of 18,500, well short of the 30,000 minimum stipulated by Uefa. However, IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson didn’t discount Casement Park entering the equation.

"Nothing is ruled in or out at this point, other than the fact that we definitely want to host games in Northern Ireland,” he emphasised.

"We're not along for the ride. We want to be a full part of the bid and we'll be talking to everybody that we need to going forward.

"We know our stadium, the national football stadium at Windsor Park, doesn't meet the requisite capacity for the Euros but we also understand that being part of the bid brings a massive range of benefits to Northern Ireland.

"We love the Euros and 2016 was fantastic for us. The women's Euros in England in a few months will be fantastic as well.

"We want to be a major part in this and we want to play a full part. We will work with our partners to be in a position to host matches here in Northern Ireland and we look forward to driving it forward in the coming months and years.

“We are absolutely keen to play a full part and we want to host games in Northern Ireland. We know we have to work with partners, primarily Government partners, to make sure we have a stadium that is capable of doing that.

"We're in a position as of last week that we don't have the Executive office operating, First Minister and Deputy First Minister.

"Presuming they won't come back before the Assembly elections, then we're clearly going to work with the Government partners.

"We have some regional funding that is hopefully still in the pipeline, still in the mix and we'll be working with the Government in Northern Ireland to make sure that comes through.

"We speak to the GAA on a regular basis. I probably speak to Brian McAvoy (Ulster GAA chief executive) every two weeks if not every week, we keep each other up to date on a lot of things and speak about a lot of issues.”